The Pulaski County Maroons were looking for some positivity heading into their game Tuesday against Wayne County after losing two straight contests, granted those contests were against two of the top teams in the 12th Region in Garrard County and Boyle County. The remedy to their losing ways arrived via a strong 7-1 win at the home of the Cardinals, with the Maroons not allowing a run into the final inning of play.
The Maroons were led by two RBI's apiece from Bryce Cowell and Brady Cain, with Cowell also adding a home run during the ball game. Brysen Dugger, Mason Acton and Kam Hargis each added one RBI. Dugger drew the start on the mound and went six innings, allowing just three hits with no earned runs while walking four and striking out four. Wayne County was led by a lone RBI from sophomore Parker Smith.
Pulaski's record now stands at 16-11 and they will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to Whitley County to take on the Colonels at 6 p.m.
