The Pulaski County Maroons traveled to Casey County on Tuesday evening to take on the Rebels in the second half of a home-and-home series. After shutting out the Rebels at home on Monday, Pulaski continued their momentum and ended up sweeping Casey County by a final score of 5-1. Most of the offense for Pulaski County came in the sixth inning when they scored four runs.
The Maroons were led by two hits from Mason Acton and Brysen Dugger, with Brady Cain, Jacob Todd and Jace Frye all also contributing a hit. Acton had all five of the RBI's for Pulaski, with four of them coming on a grand slam. Acton also had a solid day on the mound, pitching a complete game while allowing only the one run to score and striking out eight. Casey County's lone RBI came from senior Lukas Bowmer.
Pulaski County now sits at 10-8 for the season and are in the midst of a three game winning streak. The Maroons will next be in action on Friday where they will travel to Madison Southern to take on the Eagles at 6 p.m.
