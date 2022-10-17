The first round of the 47th District Volleyball Tournament kicked off on Monday night in Rockcastle County. The Pulaski County Maroons were set to take on the Casey County Rebels. In previous meetings this season, both were taken by Pulaski. Monday night was no different, as the Maroons advanced to the championship game with a 3-0 sweep.
The first game would go to Pulaski County with a score of 25-9. Senior Calli Eastham and sophomore Ava King would both have kills that would help their team win the set.
The second set also went to the Maroons by a score of 25-7. The Maroons would start the set on a 11-1 run behind the serve of senior Abigail Clevenger. Casey would attempt a comeback but would ultimately lose the set.
The third game was a more balanced game. Junior Maggie Holt would get the serve and Pulaski wouldn’t look back. Pulaski County won the third set 25-12.
Pulaski will advance to the championship game, to be played at Rockcastle at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
