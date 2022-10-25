The Pulaski County Maroons started play in the 12th Region Tournament on Tuesday night against the Danville Lady Admirals. This is the first time that the Lady Maroons have made it to the 12th Region Tournament since 2019.
Pulaski hasn’t dropped a set in their postseason run so far, and that streak continued in this one, as the Lady Maroons took away a 3-0 victory (25-19, 25-18, 25-14) to advance on to the semifinals. Head coach McKenzie McCollum acknowledged after the game that the team chemistry has aided to the Lady Maroons’ unblemished record so far in the 2022 postseason.
“It’s a little nerve-racking knowing we haven’t dropped a set in the postseason. The team chemistry is amazing, and these girls have so much fun playing,” she exclaimed.
The first set started out all Pulaski with a 5-1 lead. Junior Maggie Holt would have 3 kills in the set to pace the home team on the scoreboard. The Maroons would win the set 25-19 to take a 1-0 lead in the game.
The second set would start neck and neck with the two teams trading serves. Danville would take a four-point lead, 9-5, when Pulaski called a time out. Coach McCollum recalled a specific message she gave to her team after they fell behind.
“I told them in the timeout that they needed to keep their energy up and then they came out and won,” she explained.
Pulaski eventually took the lead at 13-12. Sophomore Becca Debord had a kill to put Pulaski up 19-14. Senior Anna Farmer would gain a kill to put the Maroons up at 22-16. Pulaski would eventually claim the set 25-18.
Pulaski would start to pull away after senior Abigail Clevenger got the serve in the third set, with a timeout being called at a 15-7 Pulaski lead. Holt would earn a kill putting the Maroons up 18-8. The Lady Maroons would control the rest of the game, with Pulaski ending up finishing their sweep of Danville with a 25-14 win in the third set.
Pulaski will face off against Southwestern in the semifinals tomorrow night at Boyle County High, with the game scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.