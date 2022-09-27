For the second night in a row, the Lady Maroons of Pulaski County faced a cross town foe, although this one would be a road challenge, as they traveled just a few minutes up the road to take on the Somerset Briar Jumpers for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Pulaski took home the victory 3-1.
It’s also fair to say that these two teams are not the same teams as they were the last time they fought on Sept. 6, as both the Jumpers and Maroons have improved by leaps and bounds in the almost month since. Even though Somerset would get out to a fast start in the first set, Pulaski would take this game 3-1 (11-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17) and bring home the season sweep of their district foes.
Head coach of the Maroons McKenzie McCollum again pointed out the fact that her team has basically been going non-stop since last week, and was proud of the way that every person on the team contributed to the win.
“I knew it was going to be tough coming in here and having two very big games back-to-back. We’ve been going non-stop since last week, and I’m very proud of the way they came and fought. They were excited for this game, and it was a big win for us. They all contributed and they all did their job on and off the court,” she explained.
Somerset would have the early advantage in the first set, as they would get out to a 12-7 lead over the Maroons following kills from senior Areli Vela-Alvarez, juniors Emme Goforth and Emily Ford, and sophomore Ella Lancaster, as well as an ace from Goforth. Pulaski would counter with three early kills from junior Maggie Holt, as well as a block from senior Anna Farmer.
The Jumpers would roll the rest of the way in the set however, as they went on a 13-4 run to take the first set 25-11. They would get kills from Vela-Alvarez, Lancaster, and Ford. The set-clinching point would go to Somerset following a hit from Pulaski that would land out of bounds.
It would be a completely different story in the second set, as the Lady Maroons would change the momentum quickly by opening on a 16-1 run, following five kills from Holt, two kills from senior Calli Eastham, a kill from senior Seanna Mullins, as well as a string of aces from junior Maleah Young that would make the Pulaski portion of the crowd explode with cheers.
Some kills from Vela-Alvarez and Ford, an ace from senior Lain Prather, as well as several Pulaski County errors would get the Jumpers back into the game, but it would be too late for Somerset to make a comeback here. Late kills from sophomore Ava King and Eastham would get the Maroons back on track, with Eastham hitting the set-winning kill to give Pulaski the second set 25-16, tying the game up 1-1.
More of the same would await the two teams in the third set, as the Maroons would come out on fire, eventually gaining a 15-7 lead midway through the set. Kills would come early from Holt and King, a block would also be scored by Eastham, with senior Abigail Clevenger, Young, and Holt also dropping aces for the Lady Maroons.
The rest of the set would be the two teams trading points back and forth, with each team scoring 10 more points. The Lady Maroons would win the third set 25-17, putting them one set away from a season sweep of the Jumpers. Senior Ellen Cherry would contribute two aces during the last part of the set, with sophomore Becca DeBord contributing a kill, Eastham having three kills in a row, and Holt striking the set-winning kill.
The fourth set started out a lot closer between the two rivals, with Pulaski County being slightly ahead 16-12 midway through the set. Early kills from the Maroons would come from Eastham, Mullins, King, and Holt, with Eastham recording another block and Young recording another ace. Early Somerset kills would come from Ford and sophomore Serenity Haynes, with Goforth contributing an ace. Vela-Alvarez would lead her Jumpers during this period of the set with four kills.
However, Pulaski would not falter under pressure, winning the rest of the set by a margin of 9-7 to take the fourth and final set 25-17, thus earning the sweep of Somerset. Senior Morgan Keith would add a kill for the Maroons, senior Halle Mayfield would drop two aces, and Holt would really bring it home for Pulaski, scoring two kills and an ace. The game-clinching point was scored on an error from the Jumpers.
With the win, Pulaski improves to 19-9 for the season, with the Lady Maroons next game being on Monday, where they will host Marion County at 5:30 p.m. Somerset falls to 16-6, with their next game being on Thursday, where they will host another district opponent in Rockcastle County, with that game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
