Pulaski teams look for another winning season

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams are looking to build off a string season last spring. Both , the boys and girls team had winning records and are both hoping to make some noise at the 2020 regionals.
On the boys side, Pulaski County graduated Zach Carter, Gavin Spradlin, and Adam Reynolds. For the girls, Laila Cook and Sydney Atwell graduated.
However, both the boys and girls teams will be returning a wealth of talent.
For the boys, who finished the 2019 season with a 8-6 record, Jackson Martin, Chase Nelson, Ethan Carter, and Kasen Cundiff will lead the way.
Jackson Martin was the fourth seed in Region 12 singles, and was a region singles semifinalist. Martin competed in the KHSAA state Tennis Tournament for the second straight year.
"Our boys team returns a good deal of talent at the top of the lineup, but had half of the team graduate," Pulaski County High School tennis coach Chris Adkisson stated. "Several new players show great potential this year."
Emma Calfee, Catherine Cook, Macey Hudson, Morgann Rowe will lead the charge for the girls team, who finished last season with a 10-6 record.
Emma Calfee was the second seed in Region 12 girls singles, was the region singles runner-up, and competed in the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament.
"Our girls squad lost some top-of-the-lineup talent, but have quickly reloaded in depth and have seen fast development in our new girls," Adkisson stated.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
