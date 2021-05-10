Pulaski tennis teams notch two wins

The Pulaski County High School girls and boys tennis teams picked up a pair of wins last week. The Pulaski County girls defeated Mercer County High School 3-2 on Thursday, and downed Somerset High School 4-1 on Friday. The Pulaski County boys downed Mercer County 4-1, and defeated Somerset 3-2.
In the Lady Maroons' win over Mercer County, Emma Calfee came from behind to win her singles match by a score of 8-6. In doubles, Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson won 8-0, as did Lauren Worley and Caroline Oakes.
In the Lady Maroons' win over Somerset, Cook defeated Somerset's Madilynn Zimmerman, 8-1. Pulaski's Katie Taylor downed Somerset's Ava Hunt, 9-7. Somerset's Emi Ford downed Pulaski's Kelsey Haste, 8-5.
In doubles, Pulaski's Calfee and Hudson downed Somerset's Madison Ruble and Charity Nickell, 8-3. Pulaski's Worley and Oakes downed Somerset's Trinity Burkett and Abby Ford, 8-2.
In the Pulaski County boys win over Mercer County, Kasen Cundiff, Ben Hampton and Will Grado won their singles matches. In doubles, Lukas Reynolds and Thomas Dawes won their match 8-1.
In the Somerset match, the Briar Jumpers' Matt Satterly defeated Pulaski's Cundiff, 8-0. Pulaski's Hampton downed Somerset's Aiden Corder, 8-0. Somerset's Dylan Blankenship downed Pulaski's Grado, 8-5.
In doubles, Pulaski's Reynolds and Dawes downed Somerset's Jules Sabieck and Calvin Gates, 8-6. Pulaski's Ethan Carter and Camden Tackett downed Somerset's Max Heuer and TJ Burrell, 8-4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
