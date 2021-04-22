Pulaski tennis teams sweep Casey County

CALEB LOWNDES | CJ

Pulaski County High School sophomore Katie Taylor makes a volley in her singles tennis match on Thursday. The PCHS boys and girls tennis teams swept Casey County High School.

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams picked up two more wins after sweeping Casey County High School on Thursday in a home court match. The PCHS boys downed the Rebels 3-2, as the Lady Maroons won also by a score of 3-2.

In boys singles, Jackson Martin won 8-5, Ben Hampton won 8-0, and Ethan Carter won his match 8-5. The Pulaski doubles team of Kasen Cundiff and Thomas Dawes fell 2-8, while Aiden Chang and Lukas Reynolds fell in their doubles match 1-8.

In girls singles, Emma Calfee won 8-0. However, Katie Taylor fell 2-8 and Briley New fell 0-8. In doubles, Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson won their match 8-5. Lauren Worley and Carole Oakes won their doubles contest by a score of 8-6.

The Pulaski County tennis teams will travel to West Jessamine High school on Friday.

