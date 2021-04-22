Pulaski tennis teams sweep Casey County

The Pulaski County High School tennis teams picked up two more wins after sweeping Casey County High School on Thursday in a home court match. The PCHS boys downed the Rebels 3-2, as the Lady Maroons won also by a score of 3-2.
In boys singles, Jackson Martin won 8-5, Ben Hampton won 8-0, and Ethan Carter won his match 8-5. The Pulaski doubles team of Kasen Cundiff and Thomas Dawes fell 2-8, while Aiden Chang and Lukas Reynolds fell in their doubles match 1-8.
In girls singles, Emma Calfee won 8-0. However, Katie Taylor fell 2-8 and Briley New fell 0-8. In doubles, Catherine Cook and Macey Hudson won their match 8-5. Lauren Worley and Carole Oakes won their doubles contest by a score of 8-6.
The Pulaski County tennis teams will travel to West Jessamine High school on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.