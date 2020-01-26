Pulaski Thunder third-graders win Richmond Storm Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski Thunder third-grade boys basketball team were the champions of the Richmond Storm Tournament. Pulaski Thunder won the title with a 35-30 win over Russell Lakers Elite in the finals. Championship team members, from left, Hudson Leigh, Luke Ousley, Winston Cook, Paxton Butcher, Renner Cornett, Kolt Measel, Bennett Alderdice, and Camden Fitzgerald. Missing from team photo was Owen Hamilton and Head Coach Luke Elmore.