Pulaski volleyball remains perfect in the District

LIBERTY - Pulaski County High Scholl volleyball team upped their district mark to a perfect 4-0 with a four-set win over Casey County on Thursday. The Lady Maroons by a score of 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13.
PC/Casey 3-1
Peyton Randolph led the Pulaski County offense with 20 kills, 11 assists and 2 aces. Maddy Vacca had six kills and seven blocks.
Molli Nelson had 7 kills, 23 assists and 3 aces. Lindsey Horn had 6 kills, 5 aces and a block. Lyndsey Parmelee had three kills and eight assists.
"We played very well the first set had to refocus after the second set, but took control the fourth set," stated Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs. "Glad to be 4-0 in District."
Pulaski County (9-5) will compete in the Taylor County Throw-Down.
