 Pulaski wins 3-1 over Somerset 

The Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team beat the Somerset Briar Jumpers in four sets last night at Somerset.
"A district cross town rivalry win win is always a good win," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "Pretty win? I'm not too sure about that, but I'm proud of the girls resilience and perseverance."
Earlier this season Pulaski beat Somerset in three very close sets at home. Last night, the Maroons got a hot start to set the tone for the game.
Early in the first set, the teams kept trading back and forth past the midway point of the set and were even at 15-15. Up to that point where the teams were tied, senior Trinity Burkett was the main aggressor for Somerset with 6 kills, 5 of them coming off assists from freshman Emily Ford. Junior Makayla Waters had a kill and a block, and senior Molly Loy had a kill for the Jumpers as well.
For Pulaski, senior Molli Nelson had an ace and several assists, senior Lindsey Horn added two kills and an ace, Lyndsey Parmelee had three kills, and sophomore Peyton Putteet, freshman Maggie Holt, and junior Abigail Vacca each had a kill leading to the tie at 15-15.
From that 15-15 score in the first set, the Maroons took control and dominated the remainder of the set with a 10-1 run. During the run, Nelson had three kills all off assists from Parmelee, Putteet had a block, and sophomore Calli Eastham had a kill to help close the first set ahead 25-16.
The second set was a very different story. The Briar Jumpers had a tremendous 7-0 start with a kill by Burkett off the assist from Ford, and three aces by junior Tori Smith.
Kills by Eastham, Horn, and Parmelee, and an ace by Nelson cut the Somerset lead to four, but a kill and back to back aces by Burkett kept the Jumpers well ahead.
Despite a big Somerset lead, kills by Eastham, Parmelee, Nelson, and Horn, a block by Eastham, and an ace by Nelson helped the Maroons tie up the second set at 21-21, and an ace by Horn gave Pulaski their first lead of the set at 22-21.
The teams fought hard to get the upper hand, and throughout the back and forth battle the Jumpers had a kill from Loy, and two kills by Burkett, while Pulaski had kills by Holt, Parmelee, and Nelson, and a block by Horn.
After a kill by Burtett off an assist from Ford, and an error by the Maroons, Somerset evened up the score 1-1 after a 29-27 victory in the second set.
The third set continued the back and forth trend seen in parts of the first two sets. Throughout the set Somerset had kills by Burkett, sophomore Areli Alvarez, and Loy, blocks by Loy and Waters, aces by Ford and Burkett, and multiple assists from Ford.
For Pulaski, they had kills by Horn, senior Abby Burns, Holt, Nelson, and Eastham, and aces by Nelson, Horn, and Vacca.
Despite the tough battle throughout the third set, Horn killed a ball off an assist by Nelson and then got three straight aces to close the set with her Maroons ahead 25-20. Horn had a strong showing in the third set with 4 kills, and 5 aces.
Pulaski closed the game strong by pulling away early in the fourth set and never looking back to get a 25-17 win, and a 3-1 victory.
During the last set Somerset had kills from Burkett, and Alvarez, and multiple assists by Ford. Pulaski had kills from Nelson, Horn, Holt, Parmelee, and Eastham, an ace from Nelson and Horn and three aces from sophomore Ellen Cherry, multiple assists by Nelson and one by Parmelee.
Top performers from the Maroons include seniors Lyndsey Parmelee, Lindsey Horn and Molli Nelson. Parmelee finished the night with 9 kills, 12 assists, and 21 digs. Horn had 13 kills, 10 aces, and 15 digs. Nelson ended the night with 8 kills, 28 assists, 7 aces, and 16 digs.
Trinity Burkett led the charge from the Jumpers with 19 kills, 4 aces, and several digs.
"We have a knack for getting off to a slow start, but I'm excited about how the youngsters are coming along and finding ways to contribute," said coach Combs. "Our seniors are continuing to lead by example and we aren't where we need to be yet, but I'm excited about where we're heading."
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons at 5-3 on the season and they are back in action tonight at home where they will face the Adair County Indians. The Somerset Briar Jumpers dropped to 5-6 on the season and they play the Rockcastle Rockets on the road tomorrow night.
