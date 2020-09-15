Pulaski wins district matchup in straight sets

In an exciting cross town bout, the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team took three close sets over the Somerset Briar Jumpers to get their first victory of their season last night at Pulaski.
"I can't begin to say how proud I am of this team," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "We have three girls with varsity experience and others chomping at the bit to be a contributor. They push each other every day to succeed not only as a team but individually as well. We have strong senior leadership that welcomes these younger girls into the family. We exhibited some grit tonight and that's exciting for a coach to see."
The Maroons flew out of the gate to get a huge lead over Somerset early. Pulaski gained this lead with kills by seniors Abby Burns, Lyndsey Parmelee, and Lindsey Horn, and had three aces by Parmelee and one by junior Abigail Vacca. The big run gave the Maroons an 18-5 lead.
Despite such a lead early in the first set, the Briar Jumpers stormed back with a run that involved a pair of kills by senior Trinity Burkett, a kill each by sophomore Areli Alvarez and senior Molly Loy, a pair of blocks by Loy, and an ace by Loy. Somerset's run brought them within two points of the Maroons at 24-22, but an error ended their hot streak and Pulaski took the opening set 25-22.
In the second set, the teams stayed right at each other throughout the period. Horn was the aggressor for the Maroons, taking a number of hard shots and putting down five kills in the set. Burkett was doing the same for Somerset as well, and had three kills.
After a back and forth battle, freshman Maggie Holt sent down her second kill of the period to give Pulaski a 25-23 win in the second set. Throughout the set Pulaski had kills from Horn, Parmelee, Holt, and senior Molli Nelson, blocks by sophomore Callie Eastham, Parmelee, and sophomore Peyton Putteet, and aces by Vacca, Burns, and Nelson. Somerset had kills from junior McKayla Waters, Burkett, junior Bethanie Hampton, and Alvarez, along with a block by Waters.
The Maroons had a hot start in the third set with an 11-3 run. Horn had two kills, and a block, and Holt had two kills as well to contribute to the run.
After a block by Loy, Somerset chipped away at the Pulaski lead and got back into it.
At two different points in the set, the Jumpers had cut the lead to just one or a two points. However, the Maroons stood strong and finished the set 25-20 with a kill by Holt, and a pair of errors by Somerset.
The 47th District win puts the Pulaski County Maroons at 1-1 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off with the Russell County Lakers at home. The Briar Jumpers dropped to 1-4 on the season, and they also play tomorrow night at home against the North Laurel Jaguars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.