Eagle’s Nest Country Club hosted the Somerset Boys Invitational golf tournament on Friday, with 76 individual golfers competing. Pulaski County claimed the tournament title with a team score of 297, with senior Zach Ousley coming away with an individual 1st-place finish with a score of 72.
First-year head coach Danny Stevens of Somerset High School knew the senior-laden Maroons would be a big challenge for his team, but was still proud of his team’s efforts.
“I am proud of our guys and feel we can build on what we accomplished. We know we are better than the numbers we posted,” Stevens explained.
Somerset’s high scorer in this tournament was freshman Bryson Stevens, who finished in 6th place with a score of 77. The other Somerset scores were Brady Reynolds with a score of 81, Nate Luttrell with a score of 81, Peyton Phillipi with a score of 88, and Grayson Gulock with a score of 94.
Pulaski, who just last year won their first-ever region championship, impressed by landing 4 players in the top 5 of the standings. Coach Stevens was impressed by the group of golfers that coach Fraley has.
“Hats off to Coach John Fraley and Pulaski County for a great tournament. Having four golfers finish in the top 5 of a golf tournament is incredible and mathematically impossible to beat,” he stated.
Coach Stevens also went on to praise the Eagle’s Nest Course despite all the rain our state has received over the past week.
“The conditions were tough with all the rain we have had, but we were glad to be playing. Tim Hezlep, the golf pro, did an excellent job getting the course ready to play,” he explained.
Pulaski’s other scorers included: Cayden Lancaster with a score of 74 for 3rd place, Mason Daugherty with a score of 75 for 4th place, Reece Broughton with a score of 76th for 5th place, and Kellan McKinney with a score of 79 for 12th place.
Southwestern had one golfer finish in the top 15, with Chandler Taylor shooting a score of 80 to finish in 15th place.
