Pulaski's Alex Cundiff places fifth in state 800 meters

LEXINGTON - Pulaski County High School junior Alex Cundiff led the way for local athletes with a fifth-place podium finish in the KHSAA Class AAA State Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the University of Kentucky. Cundiff placed fifth in the girls 800-meter dash with a personal best 2:19.82.
"This means so much to me, because I have worked so hard to get to this point," Cundiff stated.
Cundiff crossed the line first in the first heat of the state meet two-lap race. In the Regions, Cundiff ran the 400-meter race prior to 800 meters, and had little time to recover. The two races were only a few minutes apart and greatly affected her state qualifying time in the 800 meters.
Cundiff sacrificed her personal performance for the good of the team in regions. Cundiff made the most of her individual state meet performance on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Cundiff ran a 800-meter leg for the Lady Maroons' 3200-meter relay team.
"In the ran the 400 before the 800 in the region, and it took a lot out of my legs," Cundiff stated.
Pulaski County sophomore Lexi Lawless placed 10th in the state shot put with a best of 33'08.5". Lawless placed 11th in the discus with a mark of 102'07".
Pulaski County sophomore Abbee Coomer placed 12th in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.86.
Southwestern junior Jadyn Campbell placed 16th in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.38.
Southwestern junior Preston Frost placed 16th in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.18.
Southwestern senior Bekah Clark placed 18th in the 400-meter dash with a personal best of 62.03.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, and Simi McAlpin placed 14th with a time of 1:49.9.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer, Kenzie Cupp, and Simi McAlpin placed ninth with a time of 51.01.
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Maggie Bertram, Addison Cundiff, Alex Cundiff, and Hannah Murray finished 18th with a time of 10:27.3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.