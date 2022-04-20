Pulaski's Bailey McQueen finishes as archery state runner-up

BOWLING GREEN – Pulaski County High School junior Baylee McQueen fired a near-perfect score of 295 to finish as state runner-up in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Archery Tournament on Tuesday at the Ephram White Gymnasium. Out of 30 shots, McQueen hit the 10-point center circle 25 times. McQueen recorded the top score for junior females.
McQueen had won the Top Shot Invitational – with a 293 score – just three days prior. McQueen was crowned the KHSAA Region 9 individual champions last month with a 295 score. Only one point separated McQueen and the KHSAA girls' state-winning score of 296 by Abigail Stevenson of Frederick Douglass.
The Pulaski County girls archery team placed 10th in the state with a score of 1930.
Pulaski County freshman Ryle Baker placed 50th with a score of 281, and senior Aly Roark placed 99th with a score of 275. Blake Atwell shot 274 and Emily Hands fired a 272.
Wayne County sophomore Amelia Ramsey placed 179th with a 262 score.
In the boys division, Pulaski County junior Justin Hensley placed 15th in the state with a score of 288. Freshman Brayden Terry fired a 287 to rank 26th, while senior Gage Callahan ranked 50th with a score of 283. Austin Hall and Beau Cherry both shot 278, while Joshua Sutton and Kaeden Worley shot identical scores of 276.
The Pulaski County boys team finished sixth in the state with a team score of 1966.
