When the Boys’ 12th Region Tournament brackets were released, nearly every person had the Pulaski vs Boyle County matchup circled, and for good reason, as both of these two squads have played some of the best soccer out of the 12th Region this season. They also played earlier in the season, with the Maroons coming out on top in an instant classic 3-2.
The Rebels would use that game as fuel for the rematch, downing the Maroons 5-0 to end one of the best seasons in program history for Pulaski County. First-year head coach of the Maroons James Rixon was very blunt when asked what went wrong for his team.
“We just never really showed up today, could never get our rhythm going in any aspect of the game,” he explained.
“I’d like to thank the squad of players for their hard work and dedication this year,” he went on to say. “This season was a good season. 12 wins is an awesome achievement against some good opponents. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to get our hands on a district or region trophy that would have made it a great season.”
The Maroons finish the 2022 season with a record of 12-5-3, with their 12 wins marking the greatest number of wins in program history. Congratulations to the Maroons on their record-breaking season, and also congratulations to the following players who finished their varsity careers tonight: Thomas Dawes, Sawyer Gambill, Dj Gilbert, Henry Gillum, Gabe Rader, Gavin Rader, and Nate Robinson.
