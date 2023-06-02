LEXINGTON — It was a beautiful night at Counter Clocks Field on Friday, as the Pulaski County Maroons looked to begin their journey at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA state tournament. Standing in their way was the Henderson County Colonels, the champions of the Second Region. After all three earlier games on Friday finished with a one run margin, Friday’s nightcap was expected to be as equally thrilling.
A dream of grandeur and a run in the state tournament soon turned to a nightmare for the Maroons, as a grand slam in the third inning after what appeared to be a pitching duel setting up knocked the Maroons down for good, as Henderson County took the victory by a score of 6-1.
Carter Ross began the game with a strikeout of Henderson’s best hitter and pitcher in Dru Meadows. Ross struck out all three batters he faced as it seemed the sophomore had found his stride early in the contest.
However, it was the same on the other end of things in the bottom of the first, as Meadows struck out two of the three batters he faced in the frame.
Paxton Gardner was the first player to find base successfully in the top of the second as he had a shot to center field for a single. A great play at first base from Marshall Livesay drew the double play and immediately put the Colonels down to their last out of their offense. A walk on Bryce Hayden gave the Colonels another base runner before Mason Acton threw out the runner at second base, retiring the side.
Another three up and three down inning plagued the Maroons in the bottom of the second, as they were still searching for their first hit of the ball game.
A walk on Seth Galloway began the top of the third inning. Galloway stole second after a strikeout from Ross to reach scoring position. A solid bunt from Alec Satterfield gave the Colonels runners on the corners with Meadows back up to bat. Meadows was hit by the ensuing pitch to load the bases up with one out. A strikeout followed but wasn’t enough as Brennan Cates launched a shot over the wall in left for a grand slam, giving Henderson a 4-0 advantage over the Maroons. A final strikeout sat down the Colonels but not before the damage was done.
More dominance from Meadows on the mound in the bottom of the third, as he once again struck out two of the three batters he faced. Jace Frye was the lone Maroon to get a piece of the ball but flew out to the outfield.
Dax Wilson was walked to begin the top of the fourth inning, with Jacob Todd then getting the call to go to the bullpen. Hayden was hit by a pitch to give the Colonels runners on the corners once again. Todd was then summoned from the bullpen to come in relief of Ross, who ended his day with three innings pitched, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out a total of six batters.
Todd sat down the first batter he faced with a strikeout. A walk on Tim Wolfe loaded up the bases again for the Colonels. Satterfield knocked a two RBI single into center-left field to increase the Henderson County lead to 6-0, with the Maroons in desperate need for two things, outs and hits. A fly out brought the top of the frame to a close but again, Pulaski desperately needed hits to stay in the ball game.
Again, the Maroons just couldn’t get solid contact on the bat, even though Brysen Dugger and Bryce Cowell managed to hit it into the outfield before their strikes were caught. Pulaski was still searching for their first hit of the game with over half the game now over.
Dugger was the next Maroon to take his turn on the mound to begin the fifth inning, but walked Cates to begin the frame. A runner was picked off at first before a Dugger strikeout brought the half inning to a close.
The Maroons finally got on base to begin the bottom of the fifth inning, as Acton was hit by a pitch before Chase Farmer came in to pinch run for the catcher. Pulaski then had their first hit of the contest off the bat of Livesay, as he smacked the ball to center for a single. An infield hit by Wessen Falin wasn’t enough to reach base but was far enough to score the run from third, giving Pulaski their first run of the evening. A controversial strikeout sat down the Maroons as they still trailed 6-1 heading into the final two innings.
Following a nice snag by Livesay on the first base line to begin the top of the sixth, Seth Galloway had a hit to the outfield for a single. Another Dugger strikeout and a pop fly in the infield brought the Colonels’ offense to a halt and gave the Maroons another chance to add runs to the scoreboard.
All three Pulaski batters lined out to either first or second base in a very quick bottom of the sixth frame. The Maroons had to find their offense and fast as they were now down to their final three outs of their stay at the state tournament.
Dugger began the top of the seventh with a strikeout to Meadows as the Colonels were back to the top of their order. Another strikeout and suddenly the Maroons brought the offense of Henderson County to their final out. A walk on Cates gave the Colonels a base runner and a chance to add to their lead. A final strikeout from the senior gave the Maroons one last chance to get back into the ball game.
A blooper of a hit from Bryce Cowell gave him a single before being tagged out after trying to make it to second base. After a quick ground out, a final fly out brought the Maroons’ season to a close with a 6-1 loss to a very game Henderson County team.
Pulaski was led by their lone RBI from Falin, as well as hits from Cowell and Livesay. Dugger finished out the game for Pulaski on the mound, concluding a stellar senior season with three innings pitched, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts. Henderson County was led by four RBI’s on the grand slam from Cates, with Meadows pitching a complete game, allowing just one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Pulaski County’s season comes to a close with a 21-17 record. However, a 12th Region Championship trophy and an appearance at the state tournament is certainly nothing to scoff at. Best of wishes to the senior Maroons who wrapped up their stellar careers tonight in Brady Cain, Connor Denney, Brysen Dugger, Jace Frye, Kam Hargis, Marshall Livesay and Aiden Wesley.
