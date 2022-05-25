Pulaski's Jackson Martin wins tennis regional title

DANVILLE – Pulaski County High School senior Jackson Martin achieved a program first with his tennis singles regional championship win on Tuesday in the 12th Region Tennis Championships. Martin downed Somerset's top-seeded Matthew Satterly (6-3, 6-0) in the boys singles region championship match.
Martin was not only thrilled to win the school's first-ever boys singles regional title, but he was glad it was an all-local regional finals. Both Martin and Satterly were undefeated in 12th Region play throughout the regular season. However, Satterly defeated Martin 8-2 in their regular season match-up on March 14.
"Being able to play somebody from the same town in the region final was very warming to see," Martin stated. "I know it means a lot to us and everyone who supports us to know that tennis in our community is in good hands."
As the tourney's two-seed, Martin drew a first-round bye and defeated Mercer County's Nicholas Walden (6-0, 6-0) in the second round. Martin downed Boyle County's Hiram Tran (6-4, 6-2) in the quarterfinals, and defeated Casey County's Nate Goode (7-5, 6-0) in the semifinals.
Satterly, who also drew a first-round bye as the tourney's top seed, defeated Wayne County's Preston Reynolds (6-0, 6-0) in the second round and downed Casey County's Skyler Lee (7-6, 6-2) in the quarterfinals. Satterly advanced to the region singles finals with a semifinal win over Boyle County's Matthew Da Costa (6-3, 7-5).
Last spring, Martin finished as region runner-up after missing six weeks, with an injury, before entering in the 2021 regional tournament.
"This year I had to be much more cautious, because I still had elbow problems throughout the year," Martin stated. "I knew I had to combat the issue a lot better. Because of this, I was able to play more matches and that gave me more court time leading into the tournament this year. Last year I hadn’t played for six weeks proceeding the tournament."
"Throughout the tournament, my serve was always my crutch, and my game was very mature," Martin explained. "I was able to pick my times to attack and my times to defend during the points almost at will."
Not only did Martin get to hoist the singles championship gold trophy, but he was also awarded the Sportsmanship Award and his Pulaski County High School boys team finished as 12th Region runners-up. No other Pulaski County boys teams had placed higher than third in the region.
"It was very special to me that I was able to get the sportsmanship award and not only does that reflect good character on my part, but it shows how well people in my life – and especially my coaches – have raised me to be the best sportsman I can be on and off the court," Jackson stated. "It also means a lot that the (Pulaski County) boys were able to win runner up in this year's tournament. We have a very deep and very young team that’s going to be around for a long time."
Pulaski County's Caroline Geskes advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Katie Osborne (6-0,6-0) and Mary Kate Stephens (6-4, 3-6, 1-0).
Pulaski County's Kasen Cundiff advanced to the second round with a (6-0, 6-0) win over Kevin Rhoads.
Southwestern's Jackson Flynn advanced to the second round with a (6-0, 6-0) win over Elyjah Hacker.
Somerset's Ava Hunt advanced to the second round with a win over Anna Beth Cook (6-4, 6-2).
Southwestern's Terae Handlos advanced to the second round with a win over Isabel Schernthanner (6-0, 6-1).
The Pulaski County double team of Aiden Cheng and Ben Hampton advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye, and wins over Danville ( 6-1, 6-0) and Wayne County (7-6, 7-5, 1-0).
The Pulaski County doubles team of Catherine Cook and Savannah Heist advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye and a (6-0, 6-1) win over Somerset's Bailey Henderson and Madilynn Zimmerman. Henderson and Zimmerman won their first round match over the West Jessamine team (6-1, 6-2).
Pulaski County doubles team Jericho Dixon and Aiden Webb advanced to the second round with a (6-0, 6-0) win over Garrard County.
Somerset's Julien Sobieck and TJ Burrell advanced to the second round with a (6-1, 6-0) win over East Jessamine.
The Pulaski County doubles team of Lauren Worley and Caroline Oakes advanced to the second round with a (6-0, 2-6, 1-0) over the Somerset duo of Abby Ford and Emi Ford.
The Somerset doubles team of Lalo Santiago and Clark Denney advanced to the second round with a (6-2, 4-6, 1-0) win over McCreary Central.
The Southwestern doubles team of Quinn Mcguire and Chris Brown advanced to the second round with a (4-6, 6-3, 1-0) win over Mercer County.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
