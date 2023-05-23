LONDON – For the second year in a row, Pulaski County High School junior thrower Lexi Lawless won two individual regional championship titles in the Class AAA Region 7 Track & Field Championships on Tuesday at North Laurel High School.
For the last two years, Lawless has won both the girls shot put and discus events. Lawless won the shot put with a best of 37’2” and won the discus with a best of 115’10. She won a third region gold medal on the girls 400-meter relay team and a silver medal on the the 800-meter relay team. Lawless scored a total of 24.5 points.
Pulaski County senior Clint Woods won the boys 200 meters with a time of 22.19. Woods placed second in the boys high jump with a best clearance of 6’0”.
Pulaski County senior T.J. Colyer won the regional crown in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48. Colyer placed third in the long jump with a best of 19’4”.
Pulaski County sophomore Logan Stamper won the boys triple jump with a best of 41’6”.
The Pulaski County girls 3200-meter relay team of Addison Cundiff, Hannah Murray, Maggie Bertram, and Alex Cundiff won a region title with a time of 10:09.9. The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Shaye Seiber, Madeline Peterson, Shelby Lockard, and Olivia Huff placed third with a time of 10:20.5.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Emma Comer, Emma Midden, Lexi Lawless, and Kenzie Cupp won a region title with a time of 50.98. Southwestern’s 400-meter relay team of Jadyn Campbell Ansley Mounce, Kathryn Carrington, and Ayden Smiddy placed fourth with a time of 54.87.
The Pulaski County boys 800-meter relay team of Kasen Brock, T.J. Colyer, Tristan Weddle, and Logan Stamper won region gold with a time of 1:31.9. The Southwestern 800-meter relay team of Dashaun Sejour, Preston Frost, Broderick Brittle, and Victor Colyer placed third with a time of 1:33.6.
Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff placed second in the 800 meters at 2:27.5. Addison Cundiff placed fourth with a time of 2:35.1. Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff placed fifth with a time of 2:38.0.
Pulaski County junior Kannon Cundiff placed second in the boys 800 meters with a time of 1:58.0. Southwestern’s Caleb Perrin placed fifth with a time of 2:03.0.
Pulaski County senior Barek Williams placed second in the boys triple jump with a best of 38’05”. Williams placed sixth in the boys long jump with a best of 18’8.25”.
Southwestern senior Preston Frost placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.2.
Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:37.6.
Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 65.3. Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce placed sixth with a time of 67.7.
Southwestern junior Victor Colyer placed fourth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.3.
Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber placed fourth in the girls 1600 meters with a time of 5:34.7. Pulaski freshman Maggie Bertram placed sixth with a time of 5:49.9.
Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell placed second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.5. Southwestern seventh-grader Shelby Lockard placed sixth in the in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.48. Campbell placed fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.45. Sophomore Ansley Mounce placed sixth with a 19.50 clocking.
Pulaski County junior Kenzie Cupp placed third in the girls long jump with a best of 15’0”. Cupp placed fifth in the triple jump with a best mark of 31’4.75”.
Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle placed fourth in the boys 110 hurdles with a 17.43 clocking.
Pulaski County freshman Emma Midden placed fourth in the girls 100 meters with a time of 12.97. Pulaski sophomore Emma Coomer placed fifth with a 13.11 clocking. Midden placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.84 and Coomer placed fifth with a time of 27.99. Southwestern’s Shelby Lockard placed sixth in the 200 meters at 28.01.
Pulaski County sophomore Tristan Weddle placed fourth in the boys 100-meter dash with a 11.34 clocking. Weddle placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.45.
Pulaski County junior Sydney Martin placed fourth in the high jump 4’6’, while Southwestern senior Ayden Smiddy placed fifth at 4’4”.
Southwestern’s Shaye Seiber placed fourth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12:33.0.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Simi McAlpin, Emma Midden, Aubrey Richardson, and Lexi Lawless placed second with a time of 1:54.1.
Southwestern junior Nico Pascarella placed fifth in the boys discus with a best of 117’8”. Pulaski County freshman Kolten Cain placed sixth with a best of 106’0”.
Pulaski County sophomore Brycen Brown placed sixth in the boys shot put with a best of 40’9”.
Pulaski’s Emma Coomer placed fifth in the girls long jump with a best of 14’4”.
Southwestern sophomore A.J. Perrin placed sixth in the girls pole vault with a best of 7’0”.
Southwestern junior Zabry Bortz placed fourth in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 11:04.0.
The Southwestern girls 1600-meter relay team of Ansley Mounce, Kathryn Carrington, Jadyn Campbell, and Olivia Huff placed third with a time of 4:20.1. The Pulaski County team of Maggie Bertram, Alex Cundiff, Aubrey Richardson, and Addison Cundiff placed fifth with a time of 4:31.0.
