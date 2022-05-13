Pulaski's Wessen Falin ends game with walk-off grand slam homer

In the Pulaski County High School baseball team's 14-1 win over Barren County on Thursday, three Maroons combined for a total of 11 runs batted in. Sophomore Wessen Falin had four RBIs, senior Dallas Davis had four RBIs, and senior Owen Alexander had three RBIs.
Falin got his four runs batted in on one big hit, as he slammed a walk-off grand slam homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leading 10-1 before Falin's dinger, the Maroons needed only one more run to end the game via the mercy rule. Falin gave the Maroons a few extra runs with his four-RBI homer.
Davis produced his four runs batted in off three hits, which included a solo homer and two doubles. Davis was perfect at the plate at 3-for-3, and got on base the fourth time on a walk. Davis reached home all four times he got in base, for four runs scored.
Alexander drove in his three runs off two hits. Alexander hit a two-run double to left field in the third inning, and hit an RBI single in the second inning.
Chance Todd had two hits and scored a run. Brady Cain had a hit, a run batted in, and a run scored. Brysen Dugger had two hits and a run scored. Aiden Wesley had two hits and a run scored. Marshall Livesay drove in a run.
Brysen Dugger got the win on the mound in five innings of work. Dugger allowed only two hits and struck out 10 batters. Jace Frye pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
Pulaski County (16-11) close out the regular season on Friday at home against Whitley County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.