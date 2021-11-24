Purple & Gold Thanksgiving 

The true meaning of Thanksgiving is the expression of gratitude.
For the Somerset School systems, Thanksgiving took on a whole new meaning after an extremely substantial donation was recently bestowed upon their entire student body.
On Tuesday evening during a Meece Middle School basketball game, representatives from the Tim Short Auto Mall of Somerset presented Somerset High School athletic director Kevin Burkett a large donation. The monetary gift's sole purpose was to buy season sports passes for every student in the Somerset School system - 1,550 of them - a season sports pass for the entire school year.
If any Somerset student wanted to watch Guy Bailey streak down William Clark football field for a 70-yard touchdown run - it is paid for.
If any Somerset student wanted to play in a Friday night football pick-up game on the south end zone purple gridiron - it is paid for
If any Somerset student wanted to watch all-state track & field triple jumper Emily Ham compete in the Lake Cumberland Classic - it is paid for.
If any Somerset student wanted to cheer for the Bruner sisters and the Lady Jumpers basketball team battle district cross-town rivals Pulaski County at the Briar Patch - it is paid for.
In any Somerset student wanted to see EKU signee Cole Reynolds dive for an infield grounder at Charlie Taylor baseball field - it is paid for.
If any Somerset student wanted to marvel at Briar Jumper soccer keeper Landen Lonesky make one of his acrobatic goal saves at Clara Morrow Field - it is paid for.
"We are super excited, and this is something we've been working on for a little while," Burkett stated. "Of course, Phil Grundy, has kind of been the point man on it, and a lot of the credit belongs to him. This donation by Tim Short Auto Mall is going to allow every student in our school system - K through 12 - to come to the high school sporting events without worrying about the price of admission. We know things are tight on everybody. And so for a new member of our community to reach out and give this to our kids is really something special."
"We've got a lot of really good supporters at Somerset Schools," Burkett added. "Without our partnerships with all the generous individuals and businesses that help support Somerset athletics, we couldn't do the things we do for our kids. We couldn't have the facilities, which I think are as good as any in the state. We couldn't put on the contests. We couldn't have the uniforms. This is just one more person, and business, that has reached out to help our kids."
For longtime Somerset High School Coach Phil Grundy, the donation had a special meaning to him.
"This generous donation might give some kids - who otherwise might not be able to afford to - a chance to see their heroes play sports," Grundy stated. "I tell my kids they should be thankful for everything we have. I grew up not being able to go to every sporting event because the cost of a football game or the cost of a basketball game. I went to school at Burnside Elementary, and I always wanted to watch Pulaski County play basketball. The year they won the state championship in 1986, I wanted to go watch them play in the District Tournament, but I simply couldn't afford the price of admission."
Even more amazing to Grundy was that the folks at Tim Short Auto Mall approached him about the donation - not the other way around.
"I had known a lot of these guys at Tim Short Auto Mall - like Bobby Brittian, Bryon Dean and Tim Short - and one day they called me and stated they would like to make a donation to Somerset athletics," Grundy laughed. "I thought maybe they wanted to sponsor a sign or something, and I had no idea they intended to make this kind of huge donation, that would impact every student in the school system."
For first-year Somerset High School AD Kevin Burkett, the donation was a win-win for his newly-acquired, tradition-rich athletic program.
"Hopefully for mom and dad, it relieves one more financial burden for them," Burkett stated. "In my mind, anyway, it's the difference between sending your kid to a few games each year. We're really excited, and we want to see the stands full of our students every night. Plus, it's a great social outlet for those kids. They've got some adult supervision and they've got a great form of entertainment right there in front of them."
"We feel, our athletic contests are some of the best in the state," Burkett vaunted. "And we're happy that we're going to be able to provide every student in our school system to be a part of Somerset athletics."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
