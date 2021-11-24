Purple & Gold Thanksgiving 

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Members of the Tim Short Auto Mall presented a check to Somerset High School athletic director Kevin Burkett, which will allow 1,550 Somerset School student to attend every home athletic event for the rest of the school year. In attendance for the check presentation was, from left, Meece Middle School Principal Calvin Rollyson, Somerset High School AD Kevin Burkett, Bobby Brittain - general manager of Tim Short KY, Bryon Dean - manager of Tim Short Of Somerset, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Somerset assistant baseball coach David Akin, and Somerset tennis coach Jason Ruble.