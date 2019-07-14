On Monday, the Pulaski County Fair will come to town. And like always before in the past 40 years, Harold Cash and his son Ryan Cash will be behind the scenes working tirelessly in efforts to make the local Fair the best ever.
"Putting on a Fair is a year-round job", Harold Cash stated. "As soon as this year's Fair concludes next week, we will start the process of planning for the 2020 Pulaski County Fair."
Harold Cash, who has been involved with the Pulaski County Fair for nearly 40 years, has severed as the County Fair President - off and on - well over 25 years. As a member of the now defunct Pulaski County Jaycees organization, Cash first got involved with the Pulaski County Fair in 1980 and soon made the local event his lifelong passion.
Early on, the Pulaski County Fair grew to be a large undertaking, and the Pulaski County Fair Board was formed within the Jaycees organization. Almost 20 years ago, the local Jaycees charter disband, but Harold Cash and the Pulaski County Fair Board worked to keep the local summer entertainment event alive.
"From day one, the Fair had always been a passion of mine," Harold Cash said with an ear-to-ear smile. "Yes, it has been a lot of hard work over the years. But every time I see a child enjoying themselves at the Fair, that makes it all worthwhile."
Harold Cash - and the rest of the Pulaski County Fair Board members - have seen a lot of smiles in thousands of children, teenagers and adults who have attended the Pulaski County Fair for nearly a half a century.
One of those young kids who always enjoyed the atmosphere of the Fair was Harold Cash's son, Ryan Cash.
"As long as I can remember, the Pulaski County Fair has been a huge part of my life - just as it has been with my dad," Ryan Cash stated. "Every time my dad came to the fair grounds to work, I was right there beside him. I fell in love with the Fair, and as soon as I got old enough I did everything I could to help out with putting on the Fair."
And just like his father, Ryan Cash took the leadership role as the President of the Pulaski County Fair in 2002. In his seventh year as the Fair Board President, Ryan Cash still works side-by-side with his dad in an effort to make the next Fair the best one yet.
"This year's Fair could be the best one yet," Ryan Cash vaunted. "We have brought back the Rodeo, which includes bull riding and ladies barrel racing. We also have the Lucas Oil Truck and Tractor Pull for the first-time ever. The midway is larger than ever with a new ride called the Alter Ego, and we three to four events and shows going on every night. This is, by far, the best carnival in the state."
This year's Fair will also include the Miss Pre-Teen Pageant, the Miss Teen Pageant, Little Mr & Miss Pageant, the USWF Wrestling, Lawn Mower Pull, Small and Large Car Demolition derbies, Lawn Mower Pull, Kids Power Wheel Derby, Pretty Baby Competition, and the KTPA Truck & Tractor Pull. Plus, there will various agriculture and farm animal competitions throughout the week.
And while both Harold and Ryan Cash are proud of the growth of the Fair over the years, they are maybe most proud of a special event they have brought to the Fair over the last two years. The Special Needs Day is where the Fair is opened up during the afternoon hours for children and adults with special needs.
"This has been a great event we are all proud of," Ryan Cash stated. "We open the park up for individuals who might not get the chance to ever experience the Fair. It is a great day of fun, and we are also starting a Special Needs Pageant - where everyone is a winner."
And while the local Fair is growing exponentially, the event is put on my a small number of local volunteers. The Pulaski County Fair Board is made up of 11 members, who make the decisions for the planning if the yearly event. Currently, the Pulaski County Fair has about 40 volunteers putting on the annual massive event.
"Every friend I have knows that they are going to be a volunteer at the Fair this time of the year," Ryan Cash laughed. "We are always looking new members to help put on the Fair."
The Pulaski County Fair Board puts back every dime earned back into the Fairgrounds, which they purchased from the Jaycees organization. The Fair Board has doubled the size of the midway to allow for more rides and games. They have also graveled most of the midway to eliminated the muddy surface on the occasional summer shower.
"We don't mention the word 'rain' around here," Harold Cash said with a stern grin. "But if we get rain, we are prepared with the graveled midway surface and most of our events are under roof-cover venues."
Both Harold and Ryan Cash believe the Pulaski County Fair is by far the best entertainment around for the least amount of money.
"Where else can you spend $10 ($12 for the last three days) and get five hours of non-stop entertainment," Harold Cash asked. "All the shows and rides are included in the price of admission. That has always been our goal to give our community quality entertainment at an affordable price."
Ryan and Harold Cash's thousands of hours spent together working on the Fair has defined their 'father/son' relationship.
"Having a common love of the Fair and what it brings to our community has brought us closer together over the years," Ryan Cash stated. "Yes, there are times when we don't see eye to eye when it comes to the Fair, but in the end his wisdom is invaluable."
The 2019 Pulaski County Fair will kick off on Monday, July 15 and run through Saturday, July 20.
And while Harold & Ryan Cash and the entire Pulaski County Fair Board hopes everyone comes out to enjoy the affordable community entertainment event, they also hope lasting memories will be made by those attending.
"I have great memories of coming to the Fair as a kid myself," Harold Cash reminisced. "I have great memories of my kids and other kids throughout the community enjoying themselves at the Fair. Now, I watch with overwhelming pride as my grandkids play games and ride the rides at the Fair."
"That is what it is all about - the memories," Harold Cash said in solemn. "We all have memories from our time at the Pulaski County Fair. I guess that is what drives me to keep the Pulaski County Fair alive. And I hope the next generation will continue to keep the Fair going for the next generation of great memories in our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.