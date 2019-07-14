'Putting on a fair is a year-round job'

Steve Cornelius I CJ

For nearly 40 years, Harold Cash (right) and his son Ryan Cash (left) have worked tirelessly in bringing the Pulaski County Fair to the local community each summer. On Monday, July 15, the 57th installment of the Pulaski County Fair will come to life at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds, located on W. Hwy. 80. The Cashes stated this will be the best 'Fair' ever, and claim it is the best in the state of Kentucky.