According to multiple sources close to the University of Kentucky football program, former Somerset High School star quarterback Kaiya Sheron may start at the QB position this Saturday against South Carolina.
According to a tweet by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, UK quarterback Will Levis is questionable for the South Carolina game due to an injury unrelated to his finger, and that Sheron will be the starter if Levis is unable to play.
Sheron has no recorded stats, but did play in UK’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17. Levis is averaging 281 passing yards per game and tossing 12 touchdown passes through the first five games.
As a high school quarterback, Sheron led the Briar Jumpers to the program's first KHSAA football state championship title.
Sheron followed up his 2019 state championship season with another strong performance on the football field his senior season. Sheron completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the Class 2A state title.
Sheron was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year and was the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year. Sheron was a 2020 second team All-State selection. Sheron was also a nominee for the Lexington Herald-Leader's 2020 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award.
