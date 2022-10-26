The ninth race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was held over the weekend in Downtown Somerset.
Runners and walkers ventured downtown to participate in the annual Race to Feed Kids 5K, which is a fundraiser for Project 58:10. For those that do not know, Project 58:10 is a local ministry that helps feed school-aged children in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
149 runners and walkers participated in the 3.1-mile event that started and finished at Meece Middle School.
20-year-old Aiden Tucker won the race, completing the 5K course in a time of 19:26. Brandon Hall came home in second place with a clocking of 20:03, while JJ Wilson crossed the finish line in third.
Brandi Thomas, who finished 11th overall, was the top female finisher of the day with a time of 24:39. Alyssa Tucker (14th place) was the second female finisher and Calli Shook (15th place) finished third in the female division.
In the team competition, Phoenix Racing edged Scrambled Legs by three points, 41 to 44, to take home the first-place trophy. Citizens National Bank came home in third with 148 points.
The next race in the series is right around the corner, as the Burnside Mile will be held on Sunday, November 13th. It will start at 3:00 PM at the roadside park at the end of West Lakeshore Drive.
