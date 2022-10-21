The Race to Feed Kids 5K is the next race on the schedule for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Race number nine of the 2022 series slate will be held this Sunday at Meece Middle School.
The race moves back downtown after being held at the local airport last year. There will be a 5K race as well as a Little Monster Dash race for the kids.
All proceeds from this event will go towards Project 58:10, which is a local ministry that helps feed school-aged children in the Somerset-Pulaski County area. The Project 58:10 ministry has helped thousands of children in our community for the last several years, according to race director Julie Peterson.
“Project 58:10 is a ministry located in Pulaski County dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of children who are food insecure,” told Peterson. “We deliver nearly 800 brown paper bags of food every week to ensure the children have enough food while they are home during the weekends. More than food is packed in the bags, though. Every bag is prayed over by our volunteers. We pray that every child receiving a bag is not only well-fed but that they know there is hope. The children we help do not know who the bags are from, but they do know that someone cares about them.”
The Race to Feed Kids 5K is set to get underway on Sunday, October 23rd, at 3:00 PM at Meece Middle School. To sign up or learn additional details regarding the race, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.