Race to Feed Kids has smooth landing

The Race to Feed Kids 5K was held last week at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset.
A total of 253 individuals covered the 3.1-mile course a week ago to raise money for Project 58:10, which is a ministry located in Pulaski County dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of children who are food insecure. The group delivers over 800 brown paper bags of food every week to ensure the children have enough food while they are home during the weekends.
Not only was the race for a great cause, but it was a lot of fun for the 250-plus runners and walkers that were able to complete a 5K race on an airport runway and the campus of Somerset Community College.
Trevor Hansen, a senior at Southwestern High School, won the race in a winning time of 18:03. Second place went to Joshua Nadzam, who covered the 3.1-mile course in a time of 18:31. Treshawn Hardy-Moore was shortly behind in third place with a clocking of 18:33.
On the female side, Marlena Sipes was the top finisher with a time of 22:43. Karen Hardy-Moore (23:44) and A. Murray (23:48) were the second and third-place finishers in the female division, respectively.
In the team standings, Phoenix Racing cruised to a team victory with 55 points. Southwestern Cross Country finished second with 192 points, while Citizens National Bank took home the bronze medal with 250 points.
The final race of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be the Burnside Mile on Sunday, November 14th. The start/finish line will be at the Roadside Park at the end of West Lakeshore in Burnside.
It will be a short and fast race for participants, as they will go down a half-mile and then come back. Isaiah Strauel holds the men’s course record with a time of 4:42.3, while Ashlyn Liddle holds the women’s course record with a clocking of 5:53.7.
Funds raised from this annual event will go benefit the non-profit group, Lake Cumberland Runners Inc., and support the local running community with the purchase of shoe scholarships for local high school runners. The schools that receive financial assistance are Russell County, Somerset Christian, Pulaski County, Southwestern, McCreary Central, Wayne County, and Somerset.
To sign up for the Burnside Mile, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. To receive ten percent off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
