Rachel Lange leaves behind a Lady Jumper Legacy

In her four short seasons coaching volleyball at Somerset High School, Rachel Lange may have accomplished the most of anyone in the program's 18-year existence.
In 2020, Lange led the Lady Jumpers' volleyball program to their first winning record in nearly five years. But it was the 2021 season that went down in the program's history books.
On Aug. 31, 2021, the Lady Jumpers toppled cross-town district rivals Pulaski County High School for the first time in nearly 13 years. A few months later, the Lady Jumpers finished as 47th District runners-up for the first-time ever and advanced to their first 12th Region Tournament. Lange and the Lady Jumpers made the most of their first region tourney appearance by advancing to the semifinals before being eliminated by the 12th Region powerhouse Lady Warriors of Southwestern.
"This team advanced in the district finals and second round of regional play for the first time ever in the history of Somerset High School volleyball with exciting competitive play," Lange exclaimed. "When I started coaching my goal was to build a winning program by teaching players to become good stewards of the game, dedicated to each other and the game of volleyball. It was important to me that they learn the fundamentals well, have discipline on the court and display unity as a team."
Somerset High School first-year Athletic Director Kevin Burkett was extremely proud of Lange's accomplishments with the Lady Jumpers volleyball program. Burkett started the Somerset High School volleyball program volleyball program back in 2003, as their first coach and guided them for seven seasons.
"Coach Lange successfully transitioned and guided our volleyball program to the next level of competitive play," Burkett vaunted. "By establishing and developing a middle school program and growing a wide base of interest in the sport, she has put SHS volleyball in a position to be successful for years to come."
Lange gave credit to her players and how they played together as a unit throughout the season.
"My proud moments were the overall improvement and performance in district and regional play," Lange stated. "I am most proud of the unity this team displayed throughout this season and last season. It is because of unity and hard work that this team achieved so many firsts this season."
Not only did Lange guide her volleyball team to great heights this past season, but Briar Jumper Rowdies came out in full force to cheer on their 'wildly successful' volleyball team.
"The most special moment that stands out in my mind this season was the outstanding support our student section gave our team," Lange exclaimed. "Our student section showed up in record numbers throughout the season."
While Rachel Lange moves on to pursue other interests in her life and spend more time with her family, her time coaching the Lady Jumpers' volleyball program will probably standout as one of the highlights of her life.
"I will miss watching players develop and perform to their athletic potential and most importantly become great teammates," Lange stated.
Lange's replacement has not been named as of yet.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.