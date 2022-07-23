Rachel Lange Returns as Somerset Volleyball coach

In January, Rachel Lange had announced that she was retiring as the head volleyball coach at Somerset High School, citing that she wanted to spend more time with her family and pursue other interests in life. She also went on to say, “I will miss watching players develop and perform to their athletic potential and most importantly become great teammates.”
Lange had become quite possibly the most accomplished coach in the program’s 18-year history, as she led the team to their first winning season in around 5 years in the 2020 season, as well as leading the Jumpers to their first ever District runners-up placement and their first ever 12th Region tournament.
Fast forward 7 months later and Lange has announced she will return to her role leading the Somerset Volleyball team. A position she is excited to jump back into.
Lange stated that “it just worked out in the right manner” for her to come back to be the head coach. She continued on by saying, “I just want my players to continue to grow and be the best they can be.”
Going into what will be her 5th year with the program, Lange remarked that “after being out of it for a few months, I’m really excited about coming back and getting back to work with my kids!”
After an impressive region-semis appearance last season, the sky is the limit with the Briar Jumpers, and with Lange back at the helm, who knows the next barrier they will break through!
