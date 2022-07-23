Rachel Lange Returns as Somerset Volleyball coach

Weather Alert

...Hot and Humid Conditions This Weekend... The combination of high temperatures in the low to mid 90s along with elevated humidity levels will allow for peak heat indices of around 100 degrees this afternoon, and between 100 and 105 degrees Sunday afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.