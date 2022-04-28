Rachel Tomlinson signs with Lindsey Wilson College

Submitted Photo

Somerset High School senior Rachel Tomlinson signed to play soccer at Lindsey Wilson College. Tomlinson was named to two Commonwealth Journal Girls All-County Soccer Teams for her defensive skills. Lady Jumpers soccer coach Steve Watkins stated, "Rachel was the anchor of our defense and was what every coach hopes for in a senior leadership." On hand for Rachel Tomlinson's signing to Lindsey Wilson College was, front row from left, Nick Tomlinson, Rachel Tomlinson, and Amy Tomlinson; back row from left, Principal Jeff Wesley, AD Kevin Burkett, SHS Coach Steve Watkins, SHS Coach Denetta Lefler, Jason Ruble, LWC Women's Soccer Assistant Coach Elisha Fry, Andrew Tomlinson, Moustapha Fofana, Victor Cavalcante, SHS Coach Jessica Maybrier, and Kentucky Rush Coach Ben Robertson.