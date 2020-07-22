Former Somerset High School student athlete Rachyl Wilson signed with the University of Kentucky Dance Team. Wilson became the first-ever Somerset High School student athlete to sign with the University of Kentucky dance team.On hand for Wilson's signing to the University of Kentucky was, front row from left, Dave Wilson, Rachyl Wilson, and Robin Wilson; back row from left, Joni Winterland, Scott Lynch, Bob Conley, Mandy Conley Lynch, Chrysti Wilson, and Bob Tucker.
Rachyl Wilson signs with the University of Kentucky Dance Team
