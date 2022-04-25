Raegan Childers named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School seventh-grader Raegan Childers pitched five perfect innings in the Lady Cougars' win over Danville High School on Saturday. Childers retired all 15 batters she faced in the game. Childers struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced, and 45 of the 65 pitches she threw were strikes. 

