Raiders rally back to down Southwestern

After leading for a good part of the game, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team could not hold off the Raiders of McCreary Central High School in a 48th District match-up on Friday in the Wigwam. The Warriors fell to McCreary Central by a final score of 59-51.
With 7:39 left in the game, Southwestern senior Andrew Jones sank a 10-footer from the left side to give the Warriors a 47-42 lead. However, the visiting Raiders outscored the Warriors 17 to 6 for the remainder of the game to pick up the district win.
After the Warriors had built that 47-42 lead, McCreary scored five straight points to tie the game at 47-47. Conner Hudson hit a free throw to give the Warriors the lead back at 48-47 with 4:48 left in the game. The Raiders countered with six more unanswered points to build a 53-48 lead with 2:32 left in the game.
Hudson banked in a five-footer to cut the Raiders' lead to 53-50 with 2:16 remaining, but McCreary Central scored six more unanswered points to put the game way in the late stages.
"We made some bad choices," Southwestern High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We were trying to run a little bit of clock. We took some quick shots, tried to draw fouls off-balance shots, and we took some contested shots that we didn't need to. That's the inexperience of varsity basketball with these guys."
"We controlled the game for the first three quarters, and we were right there," Dunbar stated. "We had them where we wanted them. McCreary is a veteran team, and they understand how to play. We've got to get to that point where we understand how to play. We had some bad turnovers, but mainly it was our shot selection there towards the end."
With 3:35 left in the third quarter, Hudson drove baseline to score and give the Warriors a double-digit lead at 43-33. A three-pointer by McCreary's Noah Loudermilk and two inside baskets by Kyle Stephens cut the Warriors' lead to 43-40. After the two teams traded baskets, Southwestern still led 45-42 after three quarters.
The game opened up with McCreary racing out to a 11-2 lead midway through the opening quarter. However, the Warriors responded with a 10 to 0 run to close out the opening quarter with a 12-11 lead. An Eli Meece 17-footer and three-pointer from the top of the key, a Andrew Jones three-pointer and an inside basket by Brody Perkins built the Warriors' first quarter lead.
"In that first quarter we fought back, and that's something we're trying to get in their heads is the mental toughness for 32 minutes," Dunbar stated. "My kids did play hard for 32 minutes. Three weeks ago if we get down like that, we're probably not coming back. We've made some major strides with our mental toughness. We are learning how to fight and how to be team players. I felt we did a good job of that tonight."
"There's just some things we're going to clean up," Dunbar said. "We're going to be a team that's going to continue to get better and improve as we go. It's just the little mistakes we gotta change."
The Warriors opened the second quarter with a Jones trey and a putback by Meece to take a 17-11 lead. The two teams traded baskets for most of the second period with Southwestern holding a slim 27-24 halftime lead.
Eli Meece led Southwestern with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Andrew Jones scored 13 points, hit three threes, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists. Conner Hudson scored 13 points.
Heagan Galloway scored four points. JJ Hutchinson, Campbell Coffey and Brody Perkins all scored two points each. Collin Burton had four rebounds.
McCreary Central's Noah Loudermilk scored a game-high 22 points, while Kyle Stephens added 15 points.
Southwestern (2-5) will travel to Clinton County next week to play in the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
