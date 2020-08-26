Raina Simpson lives her life by the Bible verse, Hebrews 12:1-3, "And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith."
Simpson, a Somerset resident, has inspired many folks in the area over the last few months after being diagnosed with liver cancer and stage four colon cancer. Simpson, despite her circumstances, has been an inspiration to others through her blog and social media accounts, which are titled "Raina Simpson - Running with Perseverance."
The effects of Simpson's journey have been seen all over the community as she has gone through this difficult time in her life. Frankia Colyer has been following Simpson's journey through Facebook, and she felt like she could return the favor to the Simpson's.
Colyer, a long-time runner in the area, felt the Lord nudging her to do something to make a difference for Raina and her family. While Colyer has never met Raina in person, she thought a run/walk race to help out the Simpson's would go perfect with the Running with Perseverance title.
"I have actually never met Raina," told Colyer. "You see, I am certain God is moving in and through all that know Raina and even those who don't. l heard about her situation on Facebook. I started following her story and watching her videos, and just found myself crying like a baby in awe at her courage and love for the Lord while trying to fight cancer. It is clear that they are conquering this valley with strength and honor to God. It is truly inspiring."
"Once I saw that God had placed the image of a race in Raina's heart, it resonated in me deeply," continued the local runner. "As a runner, mom, and Christian, I just kept being led to do something for her family. But, I just did not know what at first, but after watching one of her most recent videos, I decided I could not let this sweet lady fight cancer while wearing a shirt that says 'Run with Endurance,' in reference to a Bible verse, and me not get involved."
After contemplating the idea for a little bit, Colyer reached out to several different folks to make her idea a reality. With the assistance of GT Races, the #Run4Raina Virtual 5K is now a real thing, and all the proceeds will go to help the Simpson family with medical expenses, household items, and monthly bills. Raina and her husband, Dustin, have three children -- Deacon (7), Judah (4), and Titus (1).
"Runners and walkers are some pretty compassionate people, and I knew our community would want to help, as well," Colyer noted. "So, I talked to some amazing friends that I run with and we tossed around some ideas. Within an hour, emotional and nervous, I reached out to Raina's good friend, Natalie Franklin, and I proposed a race to show support for the Simpson family. Now with Good Times Racing (Gordon Turner and Shawn Daugherty), Natalie, and Daniel Roberts on board, we have created a #Run4Raina Virtual 5K."
The virtual run and walk will take place on Saturday, September 12th. Participants can run or walk their 3.1 miles anywhere they would like to. After completing the 5K event, participants are encouraged to share photos, videos, or words of encouragement on social media with the use of the hashtag, #Run4Raina.
"Raina is an inspiration," Colyer said. "Her story can positively affect us all, so I would encourage everyone to allow both her love for people and her love for God to spread. Spread her story by sharing the #Run4Raina Facebook page with your friends, family, and fellow runners and walkers. Let's make sure this family is taken care of during this difficult time in their lives."
The cost for the race is $20, and 100-percent of the race fees go towards the Simpson family to help them while going through these trying times. To sign up for the event, please visit the race Facebook page titled "Run for Raina Virtual 5K". The link for the race website is https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/AnyCityAnyState/Run4RainaVirtual5K. There is a link on the page that takes visitors to a different website that has shirts, cups, hats, and other items to aid in raising money for the Simpson family.
On September 12th, let's all run with the same perseverance that Raina Simpson exemplifies each and every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.