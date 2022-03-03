Rare cross-town rivalry adds drama to girls' region semifinals

The stage is set for a classic 12th Region Tournament girls basketball semifinal round on Friday night at Lincoln County High School.
Locally, two programs that have never played each other in nearly five years, will square off in the night's opener on Friday. The last time Somerset High School and Southwestern High School played each other in a game of girls' basketball was way back on Dec 1, 2017. The Lady Warriors won that match-up by a score of 67-46.
Three years prior, Southwestern ended the Lady Jumpers' season in the first round of the 2014 12th Region Tournament by a score of 59-43. Therefore, the two local programs have only played each other twice in the past eight years.
Looking back at the history of the two programs, Southwestern has won the last 11 games between the two teams dating back to 2010. The last time Somerset defeated the Lady Warriors was back on Dec. 11, 2009.
But all that is ancient history, as the two teams will face off at 6:30 p.m., in the Lincoln County High School gym. On the south side wall of the Lincoln County gymnasium is a large team photo of the 2001 12th Region Tournament champion Lady Patriots, which featured the standout player Cassandra Peek McWhorter. Twenty-one years later, McWhorter is now the girls basketball coach at Somerset High School and led the Lady Jumpers to their first regional tournament semifinal game since 2001.
With the lopsided history between these two programs and the Lady Warriors' recent success of two regional titles in the past three years, the odds may seemed a little stacked against the Lady Jumpers.
However, McWhorter and the Lady Jumpers are no strangers to overcoming the odds stacked against them.
After losing their top scorer Grace Bruner and falling twice to Pulaski County by double-digit margins in the regular season, the Lady Jumpers had the odds stacked against them in the 48th District Tournament finals. And in their 12th Region Tournament opener, the Lady Jumpers had to face off against a Danville Christian team that had eliminated them in the All "A" Region Tournament in the Briar Patch.
But in both games, the Lady Jumpers found a way to win and advance to the region semifinals. As the Lady Jumpers' new coach, McWhorter was probably looking to be led by some of last season's top players.
But it has been two middle schoolers, who weren't even on last year's varsity roster, that have given the Lady Jumpers their post-season spark. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye has averaged 15.7 points per game in post-season, while eighth-grader Haley Combs is averaging 14.3 per game in the her last three outings.
Standing in the way of the Lady Jumpers' middle school duo and a 'Dream Season' is a team that has proven themselves year-after-year in the 12th Region Tournament.
Not only are the Lady Warriors the defending regional champions and have won the event twice in the last three seasons, several of the girls on this year's team were part of that magical 2019 state runner-up team.
The Lady Warriors have breezed through their first two games of the post-season, and are 'tournament ready' after playing several state-ranked teams throughout the year. The Lady Warriors have an established starting five in Ayden Smiddy (14.9 points per game), Kinsley Molden (14.1 ppg), Payton Acey (12.6 ppg), Kaylee Young (8.0 ppg) and Makayla Noritis (5.8 ppg).
The two teams are similar in their ability to create offense off their three-quarter trap defenses, and it should be interesting to see how each team handles their opponent's pressure defense. The 'cross-town rivalry' aspect will add some added pressure to an already pressured-pack regional semifinal game, but the Lady Warriors are use to the regional tournament atmosphere.
The one thing that might be working against the Lady Warriors is their lack of play in the past two weeks. Southwestern has only played two games in the past 14 days – the district finals against Wayne County on Feb. 24 and the region opener against West Jessamine on Monday. Prior to that, the Lady Warriors suffered a rare loss in the Wigwam in a 63-54 setback to Mercer County on Feb. 18.
Lady Warriors' coach Junior Molden admitted his team was not playing at their best even after a convincing 75-46 win in their region tourney opener. Southwestern struggled out of the gate in that win over West Jessamine on Monday.
Regardless which local team wins between the Lady Warriors and the Lady Jumpers, it will hopefully prove to be a 'win-win' for the local community. In a pact between the two school's new administrative leaders – Somerset AD Kevin Burkett and Southwestern principal Mark Flynn – the two programs should face each other on a regular basis in future scheduling.
In the semifinal nightcap, Danville will battle Mercer County for the right to play the winner of the local cross-town rivalry semifinal game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
