The Lake Cumberland Rawlings 8U Cruisers were in action recently at Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken, playing in the Showtime Tournament at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. The Cruisers played teams from surrounding counties during pool play and in the tournament. The 8U Cruisers went 4-1 for the weekend, and won their first tournament championship for the season. Championship team members are, front row from left, Ollie Hoelscher, Bray Cimarossa, Rhett Childers, Eli Duell, and Jaxson Woods; back row from left, Caleb Bryson, Eli Burton, Jackson Shipp, Cooper Mounce, Braxton Woods, and Mason Reynolds. Coaches are, back row from left, Chad Shipp, Brad Mounce, and Devin Reynolds.
Rawlings Cruisers 8U win Showtime Tourney
