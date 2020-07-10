Rays roll like a freight train coming from Memphis

BURNSIDE - The Wildcats Used Cars Rays downed the All Season Construction White Sox 10-3 in Burnside Little League baseball action on Thursday night. In the words of Cole Park PA announcer Ron Shaw, "The Rays rolled like a freight train coming from Memphis."
After trailing 3-1 through an inning, the Rays scored seven unanswered runs in the second inning to go up 8-3. The Rays added two more insurance runs in the fourth inning before the game was called for inclement weather.
For the Rays, Blake Haynes hit a double and scored two runs. Joshua Ray scored two runs, while Xavier Gregory hit a pair of singles and scored two runs. Dylan Owen hit a single and scored a run. Rylee Childers, Jimmie Peters and Ryan Hartman all scored one run apiece.
For the White Sox, Kamron Carrender hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a single and two doubles, and he scored a run. Joe Hayes hit a single and scored a run. Griffin Epperson had two hits with a single and a double. Christian Stigall hit a single and scored a run.
