Rays roll like a freight train coming from Memphis

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

The All Season Construction White Sox infielders Kayden Brumley (left) and Gabe Pendery (right) protect second base as the Wildcats Used Cars Rays base runner Joshua Ray heads for the bag in Burnside Little League action on Thursday at Cole Park.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

BURNSIDE - The Wildcats Used Cars Rays downed the All Season Construction White Sox 10-3 in Burnside Little League baseball action on Thursday night. In the words of Cole Park PA announcer Ron Shaw, "The Rays rolled like a freight train coming from Memphis."

After trailing 3-1 through an inning, the Rays scored seven unanswered runs in the second inning to go up 8-3. The Rays added two more insurance runs in the fourth inning before the game was called for inclement weather.

For the Rays, Blake Haynes hit a double and scored two runs. Joshua Ray scored two runs, while Xavier Gregory hit a pair of singles and scored two runs. Dylan Owen hit a single and scored a run. Rylee Childers, Jimmie Peters and Ryan Hartman all scored one run apiece.

For the White Sox, Kamron Carrender hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a single and two doubles, and he scored a run. Joe Hayes hit a single and scored a run. Griffin Epperson had two hits with a single and a double. Christian Stigall hit a single and scored a run.

