Reagan Peters' two-run homer not enough in Somerset loss

After a busy weekend at the All "A" State Tournament in Owensboro, the Somerset High School softball team struggled to get things going on Monday night on their home turf. The Lady Jumpers fell below .500 on the season with a 12-4 loss to North Laurel High School.
Somerset scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to keep pace with the visiting Lady Jags at 1-1. Somerset sophomore Carly Cain grounded out to short to score senior Kaley Harris.
However, North Laurel scored five unanswered runs in the second and fourth innings to go up 6-1.
Somerset was able to add a run in the bottom of the fifth when junior Jasmine Peavey doubled to the right center wall to score senior Allison Coffey.
With the score at 6-2, North Laurel tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 9-2.
The Lady Jumpers showed some offensive life in the home half of the sixth inning when freshman Reagan Peters smashed a two-run homer over the centerfield fence to plate senior Emma Hawk to pull the Lady Jumpers within five runs at 9-4. Peters was also the Lady Jumpers' starting pitcher and worked two innings on the night.
"Peters came in and played well," stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. "She is only a freshman, but she came in there, did her job and did what she was suppose to do."
North Laurel's five-run lead ballooned to eight runs after the Lady Jags tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh to go up 12-4.
For the game, the Lady Jumpers stranded 10 base runners and had runners on base every inning except the second frame.
"When we get runners in scoring position, we have got to take advantage of that," Murphy complained. "We have got to step up and get that big hit. We are not doing that right now."
Jasmine Peavey led the way for the Lady Jumpers by hitting a perfect 3-for-3 and driving in a run. Cain drove in a run and Peters drove in two runs.
"Peavey was doing her thing tonight," Murphy vaunted. "She had been struggling a little lately, but today she played pretty well."
Somerset (8-9) will host district rivals Casey County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
NL 1 2 0 3 0 3 3 - 12 15 4
SHS 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 - 4 6 1
2B - Parman 2, B. Sizemore 2, E. Sizemore (NL); Peavey (SHS). 3B - Dagley (NL). HR - Peters (SHS). RBI - McClure 2, B. Sizemore 2, Dagley, Parman 3, Collett 2, E. Sizemore (NL); Peters 2, Cain, Peavey (SHS).
