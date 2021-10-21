Southwestern High School senior Rebekah Clark signed to play her collegiate soccer at Georgetown College. Clark is the Southwestern High School girls soccer all-time assist leader with 62, and is one of the program’s top goal scorers with 51. Clark is a four-time Commonwealth Journal Girls Soccer All-County selection. On hand for Clark’s signing to Georgetown College was, front row from left, William Clark, Rebekah Clark, and Michelle Clark; back row from left, Courtney Inabnitt, Selena Clark, Leela Clark, and Nick Stringer. Grandparents are Dr. Danny Clark and Joyce Clark.
featured alert urgent
Rebekah Clark signs with Georgetown College
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Facebook removes God's Food Pantry page
- TV show digs into deadly Pulaski cold case
- Facebook's removal of the pantry page is ludicrous
- Wallace sentenced to more than 11 years
- Drug Court graduates 13 in latest ceremony
- Houseboat pioneer passes away
- Search for cause of mysterious boom so far a bust
- Ground officially broken on $200-million Horse Soldier Farms
- Wallace sentenced to 140 months for civil rights, drug offenses
- A purr-fect ending for Addison: Nancy wildlife rehab center takes in blind wildcat found at Army Depot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.