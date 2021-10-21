Rebekah Clark signs with Georgetown College

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Rebekah Clark signed to play her collegiate soccer at Georgetown College. Clark is the Southwestern High School girls soccer all-time assist leader with 62, and is one of the program's top goal scorers with 51. Clark is a four-time Commonwealth Journal Girls Soccer All-County selection. On hand for Clark's signing to Georgetown College was, front row from left, William Clark, Rebekah Clark, and Michelle Clark; back row from left, Courtney Inabnitt, Selena Clark, Leela Clark, and Nick Stringer. Grandparents are Dr. Danny Clark and Joyce Clark.

