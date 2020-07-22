Red Sox rally late to down the White Sox, 4-1

After the White Sox led the game 1-0 through the first three innings, the Red Sox scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings to come away with the 4-1 win on Monday in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken action.
After giving up two hits and a run in the bottom of the first frame, Red Sox hurler Connor Roberts shut down the White Sox in the next four innings by allowing only one hit, striking out four batters and allowing no runs.
Cal Miller gave the Red Sox the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth inning after hitting a two-RBI double to score Braden Snow and RJ Noble.
Then in the top of the fifth inning, the Red Sox got two insurance runs. Connor Roberts singled up the middle to score Josh Lewis. Later, Connor Roberts scored off a wild pitch.
The White Sox lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when Jayden Taylor singled to score Kamden Measel.
For the Red Sox, Cal Miller had a hit and two runs batted in. Connor Roberts had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Braden Snow and RJ Noble, both had a hit and scored a run.
For the White Sox, Kamden Measel had a hit and a run scored. Jayden Taylor had a hit and an RBI, while Eric Salmons had a hit.
White Sox starter Chase Easterly pitched four innings and struck out five batters.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
