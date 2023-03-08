STANFORD — Good morning Pulaski County. Or, should I say good morning 12th Regional champs?
John Fraley and the Pulaski County Maroons did the improbable on Tuesday night, and that was knocking off the defending regional champion Lincoln County Patriots on their own home floor.
That’s Lincoln County — as in the team that defeated PC in last year’s 12th Regional Tournament title game on a shot at the buzzer in overtime, on the Maroons home court by a final tally of 42-40.
That’s Lincoln County — as in the team that defeated Fraley and crew earlier this season in Stanford on January 3rd by a 27-point margin, at 76-49.
Those two above tidbits mattered not on Tuesday night, as Pulaski County threw a ton of ice-cold water on the Patriots scheduled party.
Oh yes, how sweet is the sweet taste of revenge and redemption?
Barek Williams scored a game-high 21 points, Cayden Lancaster added 18 points, and Carson Fraley chipped in with 10 points, as the Maroons gave coach Fraley his second 12th regional title in his seven years on the job, with an impressive, 57-50 victory over the Pats.
Goodbye Lincoln County, hello Rupp Arena.
“We started the year off with Madison Central, and that kind of set the tone from the beginning that this group of kids were just not going to quit,” stated a very happy coach Fraley immediately following the game.
“We knew they were going to fight and claw all year long, and we’ve been down in games where it looked like there was no chance, but we always came back and found the way,” continued the Pulaski County head coach. “Tonight, everybody said that we had no chance in here, and we were coming in here to play for second place — it was just a formality. To our kids credit, we fought and we had a game plan, and they stuck to the game plan, and they played extremely well.”
Indeed they did coach.
Lincoln County came out of the gate and punched the Maroons squarely in the mouth from the get-go, racing out to a 5-0 lead over PC less than a minute into the contest.
No worries — these Maroons were not going to flinch one bit.
Williams scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter of play, and thanks to his three-pointer just before the horn sounded ending the period, the Maroons were on top in this affair 16-12.
Pulaski County — in a close game throughout the first half — maintained the lead at the intermission with a 24-23 lead, thanks again to a bucket from Williams just before the half ended.
The Maroons actually outscored Lincoln County from the floor in the first half of play 23-16, but the Pats enjoyed a 7-1 cushion from the charity stripe, to keep things close.
In the third quarter, the duo of Williams and Lancaster each scored seven points, accounting for 14 of the Maroons 16 points in the frame, allowing PC to stretch the lead out to a 40-33 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got some really good senior leadership on this team, and they’re just a great group of kids,” pointed out Fraley.
As the fourth period unfolded, and the Lincoln County faithful not believing what was unfolding in front of their very eyes, PC looked as if the Maroons were going to run away with this one, racing out to a 50-39 lead over the Pats midway through the final stanza.
But, the defending regional champs were not going down without a fight.
Lincoln County — taking advantage of three costly PC turnovers and some untimely misses at the charity stripe — put together a furious rally.
The Patriots’ Colton Ralston — the hero of last year’s title game for Lincoln County — brought his team to within four points, thanks to converting a four-point play on a made three and free throw.
However, PC would not wilt. Lancaster scored on a layup with only :50 left to extend the Maroons lead over Lincoln County to 54-46, and the Maroons would nail it down from that point with some clutch free throws late.
So coach, what was the message late in the game, when your team saw the 11-point cushion trimmed down to just four points with just over a minute left in the contest?
“I told them during that timeout that they were playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” stated Fraley.
“They haven’t folded at all in those kind of situations all year, and I reminded them of that,” continued the Maroon coach. “They find their composure, they get the stop, and then they get something to get us going again.”
The Maroons — with the win — improved to 27-6 on the season, and will be matched in yet another David vs. Goliath matchup in the first round of the Boy’s Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena next Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
All the Maroons have to do is go out and play the number one-ranked team in the state of Kentucky in round one of the tourney in Warren Central, who won the 4th Region on Tuesday night with a hard-fought, 52-50 overtime victory over Bowling Green.
The Dragons are coached by William Unseld, who is the nephew of former Louisville Cardinal great and NBA All-Star Wes Unseld.
The Dragons have been ranked number one for much of the season in the state of Kentucky, and are 31-1 on the season, with that lone loss coming to the team that Pulaski County opened the season with at The PC Gym in a Maroon victory — Madison Central.
For now though, it’s time for coach Fraley, his coaching staff, and the Maroon players to take a couple of days and enjoy this one — 12TH REGIONAL CHAMPIONS.
“I’ve had some good help along the way, and I’ve had the privilege of coaching some great players,” pointed out coach Fraley.
“I’ve got a great feeder system with my brother Shannon taking care of that, and all of my assistant coaches do such a great job,” he added. “It makes my job a whole lot easier. I guess it’s like dad (Dave Fraley) said to me. It’s just something in our genes that make us want to be here.”
For the second time in seven seasons, ‘Maroon Nation’ is very glad that a Fraley is still calling plays from the Pulaski County bench.
