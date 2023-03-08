Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Expected For Much of the Area Into Wednesday Morning... Mostly clear skies, light winds, and a cold air mass in place will set the stage for a chilly night. Look for temperatures to bottom out in the middle to upper 20s for much of eastern Kentucky, outside of the Cumberland Valley. Any sensitive plants that have started to bud or blossom could be damaged from freezing temperatures or frost. The coldest temperatures will be found in the sheltered valleys around dawn Wednesday morning.