Reds and Red Sox win in Cal Ripken majors

The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken league was in full swing Tuesday with action going on every ball field, with boys and girls of all ages enjoying the great games of baseball and softball.
In baseball major league action, two games were on slate. In the first match-up, the Reds down the Braves 5-2 in both teams' season openers. In the second game, the Red Sox downed the White Sox 4-1.
The Reds relied on two big innings, in the first and the third, to score all of their five runs for their first win of the season.
In the opening frame, the Reds' Caleb Shipp singled, stole second and third bases before coming home on a wild pitch. Jackson Brockman scored after Jackson Couch doubled to left field for the RBI.
In the third inning, Caleb Shipp singled to center to score Isaiah Hensley. Caleb Shipp scored his second run of the game after he stole home. Later, Kade Hargis stole home for the Reds' fifth run of the game.
The Braves scored runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Reno Scott scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Pierce Jasper singled and later came home on a series of fielding errors.
For the game, the Reds' Caleb Shipp had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs. For the Braves, Pierce Jasper had a hit and scored a run. Caleb Shipp got the win on the mound by pitching the entire five innings of the game, allowing only two hits and recording nine strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Red Sox scored in three of the four innings played to pick up the win. Red Sox starter Kole Grundy pitched the entire game allowing only one run on three hits and struck out nine batters.
Red Sox lead-off hitter Josh Lewis provided the offense with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Also, Sebastian Guzman and Connor Roberts each drove in a run.
For the White Sox, Kamden Measel drove in a run, while Edgar Rameriz had an hit and scored a run.
In minor league baseball action, the Mets squeaked out a 7-6 win over the Red Sox.
The Mets scored all of their seven runs in the second inning. Chance Fisher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home Jaxson Higdon. With bases still loaded, Will Hornsby walked to force in Evan Blackburn. Then Owen Hamilton walked to force in Eyan Hutchison. Also, Miller Washam walked to force in Chance Fisher. John Henderson hit a 3-RBI single to plate Will Hornsby, Owen Hamilton and Miller Washam.
The Red Sox scored four runs in the first inning. Chase Crawford and Maddox Morgan scored on a passed balls. Jacobie Brashears singled to right to score Dylan Roberts. Later in the inning, Jacobie Brashers came home on a passed ball.
The Red Sox scored two more runs in the second inning when Issac Murray and Chase Crawford scored off Mets fielding errors.
In other Cal Ripken minor league action, Marlins downed the Reds 12-4.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
