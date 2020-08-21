Reds, Dodgers win in Babe Ruth baseball action

Reds 4, Rockies 2
The Reds relied on a big three-run fifth inning to pull off their win over the Rockies, on Thursday at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Field in Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth action. The game was deadlocked at 1-1 through 4 1/2 innings before the Reds exploded to pick up their second win of the season at the Ward Correll Sports Complex.
In the bottom of the fifth, Mason Acton drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Tyson Brashers from third base. Jace Frye singled to left field to score Maddox Shearer. Walker Stephens scored on a pick-off error.
The Rockies score a run in the top of the sixth inning when Jacob Todd hit an RBI single to bring home Wesley Falin, but it was not enough to catch up to the Reds.
For the Reds, Jace Frye had two hits and drove in a run. Mason Acton scored a run and drove in a run. Mason Acton pitched three innings, gave up only one hit and struck out three batters.
For the Rockies, Jacob Todd had a hit and drove in a run. Wesley Falin had a hit and scored a run, while Edgar Rameriz drove in a run. Baron White pitched two shutout innings and only allowed one hit.
Dodgers 9, Yankees 3
For the second game in a row, the mighty Dodgers flexed their muscles early by scoring all nine of their runs in the first three frames en route to their 9-3 win over the Yankees.
The Dodgers scored two runs in the first frame, five runs in the second frame and two more runs in the third to take the early 9-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Adam Walters hit a bases-loaded three-run double to left field to score Brian Bejarno, Dylan Wesley and Carson Ryan.
The Yankees got on the board in the top of the fourth inning with three runs. Brody Dalton hit a a two-run single up the middle to score Cayden Cimalla and Bailey Burton.
For the Dodgers, Adam Walters had a hit, drove in three runs and scored a run. Bryce Cowell had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Carson Ryan drove in a run and score two runs. Adam Walters pitched two shutout innings, allowed one hit and struck out three batters. Bryce Cowell closed out the game on the mound by striking out all three batters he faced in a total of only 10 pitches.
Fo the Yankees, Brody Dalton had a hit and drove in two runs. Bailey Burton had a hit and scored a run. Bailey Burton struck out all three batters he faced in the fourth inning.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
