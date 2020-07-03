Reds, Indians win in Burnside Little League play

BURNSIDE - The Burnside Little League finished out a successful opening week.
In major league action, the Reds downed the Rays 7-2. Reds star pitcher, Brynn Troxell pitched a complete game on 77 pitches, recording 9 strikeouts and a solo shot over the centerfield fence.
Riley Beshears had a single hit, while Stewart had a sacrifice bunt with 2 RBIs.
Rays starting pitcher Blake Haynes recorded 3Ks, with K. Wesley coming in as relief recording 3 Ks as well. Wesley also had an inside park homer on a deep hit.
In the second game on Thursday, the Indians downed the Cardinals 7-5. The Cardinals pitching racked up 8 Ks with 6 strikeouts coming from relief pitcher Ethan Owens. Owens also has 2 singles and a stolen base to add to his pitching effort.
Josh Weaver had a 2-RBI HR over left center fence. Jack Daulton added 2 Ks when on the mound. Kylee Miller had a stolen base.
Indians had 14 stolen bases to help them pull out a win. Nick Staley was starting pitcher with Palmer Smith coming in as relief to punch out 6 batters on strikeouts. Lucas Hill got the save adding 2 more Ks. Palmer and Sprouse pulled off a textbook double play top of the first to get the game heated up.
Burnside Little League resumes action Monday, July 6, at Cole Park and live streaming on Facebook.
