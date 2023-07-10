MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has been a breakout star on the field, and now he’s tackling acting.
De La Cruz appears alongside soccer star Alex Morgan and NFL standout Odell Beckham Jr. in a new advertisement for the upcoming movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” starring Tom Cruise. The three athletes show off their speed in homage to Cruise's signature sprint in the long-running action franchise.
De La Cruz, a 21-year-old third baseman, filmed his portion of the ad — in which he swings a bat and runs — about two weeks ago.
He fielded questions from reporters on Friday night before the NL Central-leading Reds took on second-place Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series before the All-Star break. The teams will meet again immediately after the break, with a three-game set in Cincinnati.
Asked if he had acted before, De La Cruz laughed and responded, “Just by myself, yeah, I’ve been an actor.”
De La Cruz is batting .325 in 27 games with four homers, 14 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and 25 runs scored.
The Reds were 27-33 when De La Cruz was promoted from Triple-A Chattanooga on June 6. Since then, the club has rocketed into first place, going 22-6 and carrying a two-game lead over Milwaukee into this weekend’s series. He has started 27 of the Reds’ 28 games since his debut.
De La Cruz touched on why he wears No. 44 — made famous by Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.
“It’s just an honor to have that number and to wear this same number that a lot of legends in this game have worn in the past,” De La Cruz said. “It’s just an honor.”
In the Reds' 8-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday, Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning, the latest electrifying play from the franchise-changing rookie, and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Saturday.
De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever's life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 offering from Peguero (1-2). On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw.
The rattled reliever caught the ball from catcher William Contreras in front of the mound and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. Pausing only to put his helmet back on, De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero's rushed throw to the plate.
“I kept checking on him, checking on him to see if he was going to go back or if he was checking on me or anything like that,” De La Cruz said through a translator. “When I saw him walk back to the mound, he was at kind of at a slow pace. He didn’t look back over there at third, so I decided there to go.”
De La Cruz bounced up in jubilation and skipped toward the dugout, leaping to high-five his teammates. After Joey Votto made the last out, Peguero was booed off the field.
De La Cruz became the second player since the expansion era started in 1961 to steal three bases in a single plate appearance. Minnesota’s Rod Carew achieved the feat on May 18, 1969, with Harmon Killebrew at the plate in the third inning with Detroit’s Mickey Lolich on the mound and Bill Freehan behind the plate.
