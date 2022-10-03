Pulaski County High School sophomore Reece Broughton has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. Playing in the boys' sub-state tournament last week, Broughton won the individual title by shooting a five-under-par, five strokes ahead of the rest of the field. He also led his team to a first place finish, clinching a spot in the state finals for the Maroons.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
