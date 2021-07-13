Reese Sexton wins Eagle's Nest Golf Invitational

Former Wayne County High School standout and current Eastern Kentucky University golfer Reese Sexton fired a two-day total of 140 (two-under par) to capture the 40th annual Eagle's Nest County Club Men's Golf Invitational this past weekend. Sexton opened the weekend tourney off with a two-under-par 69 18-hole round to lead the pack of 73 golfers.
Michael Ray was runner-up in the Championship Flight with a 36-hole total of 146 (70-76), and Chris Hatfield placed third with a score of 147 (71-76).
Defending and two-time ENCC Invitational winner Kannon Tucker fired a 144 (77-67) to easily win the A Flight by a comfortable six strokes. After returning from vacation, Tucker was unsure if he was even going to play in the annual local golf classic. After struggling the first round and being placed in the A Flight, Tucker found his form in the final round by shooting a tourney-best 67 (four-under par) round. Tucker, a Bellarmine University signee, had the second lowest 36-hole score in the entire field.
Will Molen shot a 150 (77-73) to place runner-up in the A Flight, and Jordan Molen placed third with a 151 (76-75).
David Horning won the B Flight with a two-day score of 150 (78-72). Ben Purcell finished second with a 151(78-73), and Kyle Melloy placed third at 153 (79-74).
In the C Flight, Colby Alexander placed first with a score of 160 (82-78). Noel Ashmore finished second at 161(84-77), and Mark Flynn placed third at 161 (82-79).
Larry Kirkpatrick won the D Flight with a 36-hole score of 169 (87-82), while Danny Vaught was a close second at 169 (88-81). Rick Eldridge finished third at 170 (89-81).
In the E Flight, Ken Robbins turned in the lowest two-day score at 182 (94-88). Kross Grundy finished second at 183 (98-85), and Oliver Bryant placed third at 188 (99-89).
Josh Parrott won the F Flight with a 36-hole score of 199 (103-96). Scott Lewis finished runner-up at 202 (103-99), and Danny Molen placed third at 203 (102-101).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
