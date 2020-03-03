Regi Cundiff named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Regi Cundiff

Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff scored a game-high 18 points in the Lady Warriors 48th District Championship win over Wane County. Cundiff pulled down five rebounds, had four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Regi Cundiff

Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff scored a game-high 18 points in the Lady Warriors 48th District Championship win over Wane County. Cundiff pulled down five rebounds, had four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

Tags

Recommended for you