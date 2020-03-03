Regi Cundiff named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Regi Cundiff
Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff scored a game-high 18 points in the Lady Warriors 48th District Championship win over Wane County. Cundiff pulled down five rebounds, had four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 4:20 am
Loraine Stogsdill, 95, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wed. March 4, 2020 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will be in White Lily Cemetery. Visitation for Loraine Stogsdill will be after 11 AM Wed. Marc…
