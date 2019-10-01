Regi Cundiff signs to play at Lindsey Wilson

Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff helped lead the Lady Warriors' basketball team to a 12th Region championship title and a KHSAA state runner-up title last season. On Monday, Cundiff signed to play her collegiate basketball at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia. Cundiff is a former Commonwealth Journal High School Player of the Year and Commonwealth Journal Female Athlete of the Year. In her sophomore and junior seasons, Cundiff led the county in scoring in the past two seasons. Cundiff has already been selected to three CJ All-County teams. With one season still to play, Cundiff has amassed 1,142 career points and 605 rebounds. Cundiff had a 14.4 scoring average ;last season as a junior, shot 74 percent form the free throw line and pulled down 173 rebounds. On hand for Regi Cundiff's signing to Lindsey Wilson College was, front row from left, Tish Cundiff, Regi Cundiff, Marc Cundiff, and Peyton Cundiff; back row from left. Junior Molden, John Wethington and Stephen Butcher.