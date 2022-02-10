Remembering Coach Stewart Gregory

Early last week, Wayne County High School, and the former Monticello High School, lost one of their greatest athletes and coaches in the passing of Stewart Gregory. On Sunday, Stewart Gregory lost his three-year battle with cancer. But according to his coaching colleagues, Stewart Gregory was always a winner and loved to win.
"Stewart Gregory was a really good athlete for Monticello High School," stated Wayne County High School boys basketball coach Rodney Woods. "He played basketball and baseball. He was a really, really good at softball, and that's how I got to know Stewart."
"When I lived in Tennessee, we played softball against each other some and he just had a tremendous love for Monticello," Woods added. "He coached the Monticello girls basketball team for a few years, and then he eventually coached the boys. He was the last head coach of the boys basketball team before the Monticello School closed."
In the zenith of this year's high school basketball season, Coach Gregory's passing has been hard on the Cardinals' team, coaching staff and fanbase.
"Stewart's passing has been really, really tough on our entire team and coaching staff," Woods stated. "Even when he was visibly suffering, he still came to every game and every practice until Feb. 4 when we played Somerset Christian. That was the last game that he was not able to be on the bench and to practice that week. But he would still text with me about every game and practices after they were over with to see how the boys played."
"I just told him to go home because he was coming to practice and didn't have the energy to even sit up," Woods recalled. "I told him to go home, rest, and try to save his energy, so maybe he could come to a game."
The one game that Stewart Gregory wanted to be a part of the most was probably the 'Glory Road Project' game on Tuesday played at the old Monticello High School gym. The entire Wayne County team wore the old 'blue and white' Monticello uniforms and were referred to as the Trojans on that night.
Back in 2014 when the Monticello High School closed to merge with Wayne County High School, there was some bitterness and hard feelings between the two schools – especially in the realm of athletics. According to Coach Woods, Stewart Gregory was not one of those to begrudge his new athletic environment in 2014.
"When Monticello merged with Wayne County, we brought him on our staff immediately and this was his eighth year with us," Woods stated. "One of the things that I always respected and loved about him was the fact that when the Monticello School closed down – which was his heart and soul – he just jumped right in with us. It was like he'd always been there and had just as much pride and enthusiasm for Wayne County as he did for Monticello."
"When the Monticello School closed, there was some people that were really bitter, but not Stewart Gregory," Woods exclaimed. "He wasn't like that at all. He was very loyal to Wayne County just like he was to Monticello."
Prior to the Glory Road Project game at the Monticello gym on Tuesday night, an emotional moment of silence was given in respect for Coach Gregory.
"It's a tremendous loss for his family, especially his wife and two kids," Woods explained. "It was also a huge loss to his mom and dad, because Stewart was the only child. His parents followed him to every game that he ever played in – no matter if it was a church league softball game – they were there to watch it. And after he started coaching, his parents traveled everywhere to watch him coach. Even when he went to Florida and played, they made the trip down there."
Aside from coaching basketball, Stewart Gregory made a huge impact on the Wayne County High School golf program as their head coach from 2017 to 2021 and is considered one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the Cardinals' golf program. During that short five-year span, Gregory led the Cardinals golfers to two regional team titles and a region runner-up. He was the Region 10 Coach of the Year in 2019 and his teams won a total of 16 high school golf tournaments.
"Stewart Gregory battled his illness hard for three years," his friend Rodney Woods stated. "He always battled and fought. He was really a competitor, who loved to win."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
