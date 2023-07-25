Southwestern High School varsity boys' assistant basketball coach and junior varsity head coach Chris Tolliver passed away on Monday. Tolliver was an integral member of coach Jeron Dunbar's coaching staff the past two seasons at Southwestern and leaves behind plenty of memories as a Warrior. Coach Dunbar spoke highly of Tolliver as a representative of the Southwestern High School boys' basketball program.
"He embodied what being a Warrior really is," Dunbar stated. "He was a major part of what we are building here. His smile and laugh were so contagious. Each player we have right now has played for him on the JV team at some point in the last three years. One of the things that most impressed me with Chris was the way he developed relationships with players, students, colleagues and anyone else that he crossed paths with."
Dunbar also stated that outside of school, Tolliver had become one of his best friends.
"Personally, he was God-sent to this program," Dunbar stated. "When I took the job I was struggling to fill my staff. After seeing Chris's resume and speaking to him one time on the phone, I knew he was the guy to push the vision for the program through. He was loyal and dedicated to not only our basketball kids but every kid in school. He quickly became one of my best friends. We talked everyday that we weren't together. He made me not only a better coach but a better person as well."
Tolliver came to Southwestern after stints as an assistant at Olney Junior College in Illinois and head coach at Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Tenn., as well as a stint as head coach at Thomas Nelson High School. Coach Dunbar stated that while he believed that Tolliver would become a head coach again at some point, he was committed to Southwestern and put his all into the local program.
As far as tributes planned for the season, Dunbar mentioned a few distinct things that were planned so far.
"This upcoming season is all for him. We will be meeting to discuss ways to honor him in the upcoming days. During the season, we will drape a shirt over the first chair on our bench in memory of him each game. There will be other ways we will honor and celebrate Coach Tolliver once games start. Nothing we can do will ever be enough for what he did for all of us. Our players, school, community and most of all his family desire your prayers in the upcoming days, weeks, months and so on. This will be a hard year, but Chris Tolliver's legacy will be uplifted," he expounded.
Prayers go out to the family and friends of Chris Tolliver as well as his players and fellow coaches.
